MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_bte_betinaminute_241119.jpg
What NFL game is on tonight: Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 12 NFL schedule
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers
Basketball Pickups: Kelly Oubre Jr. is back on the radar
uscsjstatesite.jpg
Williams, Agbo score 20 points apiece, USC beats San Jose State 82-68

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_indianachances_241120.jpg
Will Hoosiers fall far in CFP if they lose to OSU?
nbc_pl_no19bale_241120.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 19 Bale, Tottenham
nbc_cbb_sanjoseusc_241120.jpg
HLs: Williams, Agbo power USC over San Jose State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Watch Now

CFP has many legitimate contenders to win it all

November 21, 2024 06:00 AM
Brad Thomas, Vaughn Dalzell, and Eric Froton look at the College Football Playoff and think there are many teams in the Top-12 that have a path to win the championship.
Up Next
nbc_edge_bte_indianachances_241120.jpg
3:02
Will Hoosiers fall far in CFP if they lose to OSU?
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_titleteams_241120.jpg
1:17
CFP has many legitimate contenders to win it all
Now Playing
nbc_bte_vikingsrating_241119.jpg
3:00
Buy Vikings if looking to sell high on Lions
Now Playing
nbc_bte_beatthecowboys_241119.jpg
1:53
How Cowboys’ free fall impacts betting lines
Now Playing
nbc_bte_betinaminute_241119.jpg
0:42
Like Browns to cover against Steelers on TNF
Now Playing
lamar_allen.jpg
5:23
Why this is the ‘last chance’ to bet Lamar for MVP
Now Playing
nbc_bte_broncosplayoffspush_241118.jpg
4:48
Broncos trending up behind Nix’s progression
Now Playing
nbc_bte_nbawards_241118.jpg
4:48
Wagner leads longshots to bet on for NBA MIP
Now Playing
nbc_bte_stoodoutthemostv2_241117.jpg
5:00
GB vs. SF Week 12 feels like a ‘playoff game’
Now Playing
nbc_bte_twohorseracesv2_241117.jpg
4:44
Analyzing the NFL playoff picture after Week 11
Now Playing