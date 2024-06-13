Watch Now
Stroud 'a hot name' in 2024 MVP betting
Drew Dinsick joins Jay Croucher, Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms to discuss some of the best bets for the 2024 NFL MVP, with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and CJ Stroud leading the way.
Up Next
Favorite bets entering upcoming NFL season
Favorite bets entering upcoming NFL season
Drew Dinsick and jay Croucher join Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed to discuss their best bets entering the NFL season, including the Bengals winning the AFC North, Joe Burrow winning MVP and more.
Stroud ‘a hot name’ in 2024 MVP betting
Stroud 'a hot name' in 2024 MVP betting
Drew Dinsick joins Jay Croucher, Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms to discuss some of the best bets for the 2024 NFL MVP, with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and CJ Stroud leading the way.
Which teams make for good longshot playoff bets?
Which teams make for good longshot playoff bets?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick join Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed to discuss which teams make for strong playoff bets for the 2024 NFL season, including non-playoff teams from 2023 like the Cardinals, Commanders and Jets.
Can Celtics finish the job in NBA Finals?
Can Celtics finish the job in NBA Finals?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick unpack what they have seen from the NBA Finals as the Celtics have taken a 2-0 lead and examine if there's anything the Mavericks can do to get back in the series.
Spieth’s U.S. Open odds ‘leap off the board’
Spieth's U.S. Open odds 'leap off the board'
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the winner odds they like most for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.
England, France among favorites for EURO 2024
England, France among favorites for EURO 2024
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview EURO 2024 from a betting perspective, including England's status as favorite and Portugal's chances of going on a run.
Luka MVP market doesn’t reflect Finals ‘mismatch’
Luka MVP market doesn't reflect Finals 'mismatch'
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick both think the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks is a mismatch, which isn't reflected in Luka Doncic's Finals MVP betting market.
Sinner at ‘dog price’ in ‘epic’ semi vs. Alcaraz?
Sinner at 'dog price' in 'epic' semi vs. Alcaraz?
Drew Dinsick is anticipating an "epic" French Open semifinal match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, and he's going with the underdog who's looked better as the tournament has gone on.
Sierra Leone leads intriguing Belmont Stakes field
Sierra Leone leads intriguing Belmont Stakes field
A few up-and-comers could give him a run, but Drew Dinsick likes Sierra Leone over Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan, Mindframe and the rest in the Belmont Stakes.