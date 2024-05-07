Watch Now
Djokovic the easy bet for French Open
Drew Dinsick isn't overthinking the French Open betting market: It's Novak Djokovic, with +250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Up Next
Building a network is key in sports betting
Building a network is key in sports betting
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give some tips for the best sports betting practices, including building a network and being able to articulate your point once you think you've found an edge.
Djokovic the easy bet for French Open
Djokovic the easy bet for French Open
Drew Dinsick isn't overthinking the French Open betting market: It's Novak Djokovic, with +250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Thunder a stiff two-end test for Mavericks
Thunder a stiff two-end test for Mavericks
Both Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give an edge to the Thunder in their series against the Mavericks, but can Dallas make a statement in Game 1?
Thibodeau making enough adjustments to beat Pacers
Thibodeau making enough adjustments to beat Pacers
Jay Croucher likes the New York Knicks over the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinal, largely because of Tom Thibodeau's adjustments so far in the NBA Playoffs -- and Drew Dinsick is mostly on board.
Edwards willing Wolves vs. Nuggets in playoffs
Edwards willing Wolves vs. Nuggets in playoffs
Anthony Edwards willed the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their Western Conference Semifinal, and bettors might want to take his rise to superstardom into account during the NBA Playoffs.
Cavs likely in for a ‘short series’ vs. Celtics
Cavs likely in for a 'short series' vs. Celtics
Regardless of what Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell can do, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick see the Boston Celtics making quick work of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinal of the NBA Playoffs.
Honor Marie a worthy pick to win Kentucky Derby
Honor Marie a worthy pick to win Kentucky Derby
Drew Dinsick says Honor Marie is atop his card for the 150th Kentucky Derby, where he expects Whit Beckman's three-year-old Colt to run a career-best race on Saturday.
Tarifa, Just F Y I best bets in 2024 Kentucky Oaks
Tarifa, Just F Y I best bets in 2024 Kentucky Oaks
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss Tarifa as the 2024 Kentucky Oaks favorite, Just F Y I as a contender and if long shot Lemon Muffin can make history with a sixth win.
Fierceness is best bet to win 150th Kentucky Derby
Fierceness is best bet to win 150th Kentucky Derby
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share their thoughts on which 'closers' are the best bets to overtake Fierceness down the backstretch of the 150th Kentucky Derby.