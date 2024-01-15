 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Iowa at Minnesota
Iowa beats Minnesota 86-77 to make Fran McCaffery the winningest coach in program history
iSELuBhcG3DvA4aD2vVkuiUpz6CgSNVi4m6fEwkd3jY_jordan_hicks.jpg
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Jordan Hicks signs with Giants
mike woodson indiana USATSI
Inside Purdue-Indiana, a basketball-crazed state’s most intense rivalry

nbc_nfl_eaglesbucscoachpost_240115.jpg
Sirianni’s shortcomings, Bowles embracing underdog
nbc_cbb_big10intenep2_240115.jpg
Big Ten in 10: Buy stock in Minnesota, Nebraska
nbc_nas_fivestorylines_240115.jpg
5 storylines to watch during 2024 NASCAR season

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Basketball: Iowa at Minnesota
Iowa beats Minnesota 86-77 to make Fran McCaffery the winningest coach in program history
iSELuBhcG3DvA4aD2vVkuiUpz6CgSNVi4m6fEwkd3jY_jordan_hicks.jpg
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Jordan Hicks signs with Giants
mike woodson indiana USATSI
Inside Purdue-Indiana, a basketball-crazed state’s most intense rivalry

nbc_nfl_eaglesbucscoachpost_240115.jpg
Sirianni’s shortcomings, Bowles embracing underdog
nbc_cbb_big10intenep2_240115.jpg
Big Ten in 10: Buy stock in Minnesota, Nebraska
nbc_nas_fivestorylines_240115.jpg
5 storylines to watch during 2024 NASCAR season

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Why Packers are live underdogs vs. 49ers

January 15, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Green Bay Packers' upset of the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round and explain why Matt LaFleur's squad could shock even more people against the San Francisco 49ers.
