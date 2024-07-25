Watch Now
Edey is betting favorite for Rookie of the Year
Bet the Edge examines the betting market for the NBA Rookie of the Year, analyzing why Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey is the odds on favorite to win the award next season.
Pelicans a ‘fringe contender’ in the West
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the New Orleans Pelicans' expected win total for the 2024-25 season, noting how the franchise's roster changes have made the team deeper.
Spurs could take sizable jump next season
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at the projected win total for the San Antonio Spurs next season, discussing why Victor Wembanyama's improvement could lead them to 40+ wins.
Henry is an underrated NFL OPOY candidate
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at the NFL Offensive Player of the Year betting market, analyzing why Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry could be an underrated candidate.
Does Browns’ Watson still have any upside?
Bet the Edge analyzes the chances of Deshaun Watson turning things around in his third year with the Cleveland Browns, debating whether the veteran quarterback has any upside left.
Ravens schedule ‘is definitely eyebrow raising’
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate the Baltimore Ravens 2024 schedule, explaining why the NFL did them no favors after finishing the 2023 season with the best record in the league.
Evaluating Orioles as a bet to win AL East
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Baltimore Orioles as a bet to win the AL East over the New York Yankees, breaking down the weaknesses of each squad after the All-Star break.
Betting market is too high on Cousins, Falcons
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why the betting market is too high on Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons to win the AFC South in 2024, explaining why there's better betting options in the division.
MLB trade deadline could impact AL Cy Young race
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why a potential Tarik Skubal trade could impact the Cy Young race, catapulting Baltimore Orioles' Corbin Burnes to the AL favorite for the award.