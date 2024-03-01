 Skip navigation
Top News

detry_six_putts_screengrab.jpg
Six putts on the sixth hole for Detry en route to 80 at Cognizant
ATHLETICS-WORLD-INDOOR-2024
Christian Coleman, Ryan Crouser take gold to open world indoors
Puerto Rico Open - Final Round
Full field for the PGA Tour’s opposite-event Puerto Rico Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cognizantrd2hilites_240301.jpg
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_mcilroycognizantrd2_240301.jpg
Rory conquers Bear Trap to get back in contention
oly_atmsp_indoorworlds_v2_240301.jpg
Crouser’s win completes his gold-medal collection

Watch Now

Coleman edges Lyles in men's 60m at Indoor Worlds

March 1, 2024 05:15 PM
Christian Coleman narrowly defeated Noah Lyles by three hundredths to take home first place in the men's 60m at the Glasgow Indoor World Championships.