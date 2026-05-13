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SX 2026 Rd 17 Salt Lake City 450 Garrett Marchbanks ROTY.jpg
Supercross names Garrett Marchbanks (450s), Caden Dudney (250s) Rookies of the Year
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs fire coach Craig Berube after two seasons, last-place finish in Atlantic Division
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies vs. Red Sox prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 13

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Looking ahead to Big Ten spring meetings
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Kiffin cites recruiting challenges at Ole Miss
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What is the future of Notre Dame-USC rivalry?

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Sarkisian calls out Ole Miss's academic standard

May 13, 2026 12:23 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry unpack Steve Sarkisian's comments around Ole Miss's academic standard and the dynamic between a school's programs and their athletes.

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