Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals
Dylan Cease throws second no-hitter in San Diego Padres history, 3-0 win over Washington Nationals
The 152nd Open - Preview Day Three
How Bryson DeChambeau got Donald Trump to participate in viral YouTube video
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round Three
After Open run, Billy Horschel (illness) withdraws before start of 3M Open

Top Clips

nbc_roto_chubb_240725.jpg
Chubb going on PUP list hurts his fantasy ADP
nbc_golf_3Mround1ehl_240725.jpg
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_sahithinterview_240725.jpg
Theegala focused on ‘tackling course’ at 3M open

Watch Now

More fun if Team USA dominates or is played close?

July 25, 2024 07:20 PM
Patrick Daugherty, Kyle Dvorchak and Denny Carter ponder whether it's more fun when Team USA dominates in Olympic basketball or plays close games.