MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals
2026 NFL Free Agency Preview: Top players, best fits, teams with most cap space
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day
Luke Donald to return as Ryder Cup captain for Europe for 2027 competition
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Creighton
Marquette vs. Providence predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 4

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newred1_260304.jpg
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260304.jpg
Gordon puts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260304.jpg
Casemiro equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Murray could 'easily' revive career with Vikings

March 4, 2026 01:32 PM
Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the fallout following reports that Kyler Murray will be released and notes Minnesota as the "frontrunner", while also acknowledging the New York Jets.

hall_mpx.jpg
01:41
What’s next for Hall after franchise tag?
nbc_roto_aaron_jones_260303.jpg
01:32
Teams will want veteran RB Jones at ‘right price’
smith_mpx.jpg
01:30
How Eagles’ Smith can reach ‘new levels’ in 2026
nbc_roto_sadiq_260302.jpg
01:40
Sadiq runs fastest 40 by TE in combine history
nbc_roto_derekcarr_260227.jpg
01:39
Dvorchak thinks Carr will come out of retirement
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_260227.jpg
01:55
Richardson ‘lottery ticket’ entering fourth season
jjvikingsthumbnailswap.jpg
01:42
McCarthy has ‘tough road’ heading into next season
nbc_roto_brianthomasjr_260226.jpg
01:37
Will Jaguars trade Thomas Jr. this offseason?
nbc_roto_kylermurray_260226.jpg
01:32
Which teams could be interested in adding Murray?
nbc_roto_pickens_260224.jpg
01:33
What is Pickens’ outlook if he returns to Dallas?
nbc_roto_pitts_260224.jpg
01:28
Pitts showed ‘vast improvement’ last season
nbc_roto_cousins_260224.jpg
01:30
Where will Cousins go after being released by ATL?
nbc_roto_tysimpson_260223.jpg
01:29
Will Simpson be a first-round pick in NFL draft?
nbc_roto_travisetienne_260223.jpg
01:32
Why Chiefs could pursue free agent RB Etienne Jr.
nbc_roto_javontewilliams_260223.jpg
01:22
Williams a safe fantasy investment after extension
nbc_roto_rashidshaheed_260219.jpg
01:25
Should Seahawks re-sign Shaheed this offseason?
nbc_roto_camward_260219.jpg
01:28
Will Daboll help Ward improve next season?
nbc_roto_patrickmahomes_260218.jpg
01:28
How will Chiefs use cap space this offseason?
nbc_roto_matthewgolden_260218.jpg
01:16
Will Golden be better fantasy option next season?
nbc_roto_tylerallgeiers_260218.jpg
01:17
Allgeier’s expected departure could help Robinson
nbc_roto_terrymclaurin_260217.jpg
01:29
McLaurin a ‘somewhat viable’ bounce back candidate
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_260217.jpg
01:27
Should Steelers bring Rodgers back next season?
nbc_roto_mikeevans_260217.jpg
01:28
Exploring best fits for Evans in 13th season
nbc_roto_brianfleury_260216.jpg
01:44
What to expect from Fleury-led Seahawks offense
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriii_260213.jpg
01:52
Will Seahawks place franchise tag on Walker III?
nbc_roto_georgepitckens_260213.jpg
01:42
Is placing franchise tag on Pickens right choice?
nbc_roto_briancallahan_260212.jpg
01:40
NYG adding Callahan may be ‘a red flag’ for Dart
nbc_roto_kevinpatullo_260212.jpg
01:38
Dolphins hire Patullo as pass game coordinator
nbc_roto_buckyirving_260211.jpg
01:27
Will Irving rebound next season for Buccaneers?
nbc_roto_alecpierce_260211.jpg
01:27
Will Colts’ WR Pierce land in Las Vegas?

nbc_pl_newred1_260304.jpg
01:59
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260304.jpg
02:54
Gordon puts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260304.jpg
01:00
Casemiro equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_westhamgoal1v2_260304.jpg
01:49
Summerville blasts West Ham 1-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_mcrodrigoal_260304.jpg
01:17
Rodri heads Man City 2-1 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_nfoandersongoal_260304.jpg
01:28
Anderson drills Forest level at 2-2 with Man City
nbc_pl_nfogibbswhitegoal_260304.jpg
01:32
Gibbs-White’s backheel brings Forest level
nbc_pl_coldpalmer_260304.jpg
01:48
Palmer slots home Chelsea’s third against Villa
nbc_pl_chegoaltwo_260304.jpg
01:33
Pedro’s brace gives Chelsea 2-1 lead against Villa
nbc_pl_chegoalone_260304.jpg
01:33
Pedro brings Chelsea level at 1-1 with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_joaohatty_260304.jpg
01:45
Pedro’s hat-trick gives Chelsea 4-1 lead v. Villa
nbc_pl_mcsemenyogoal_260304.jpg
01:19
Semenyo volleys Man City in front of Forest
nbc_pl_arsenalgoal1_260304.jpg
01:22
Saka’s deflected shot gives Arsenal lead
nbc_pl_avfcgoalone_260304.jpg
01:32
Luiz’s cheeky finish gives Villa lead over Chelsea
nbc_roto_jmccain_260304.jpg
01:27
McCain redeeming value in dynasty leagues
nbc_roto_pbanchero_260304.jpg
01:33
Banchero puts together ‘masterclass’ vs Wizards
nbc_roto_dbooker_260304.jpg
01:49
Booker has time to ‘make things right’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_danieljones_260304.jpg
01:32
Will Jones and Pierce stay in Indy?
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriii_260304.jpg
01:48
Seahawks don’t franchise tag Walker
nbc_enjoy_marchteams_260304.jpg
07:59
Troy, Akron lead teams we want to see in March
nbc_enjoy_darkhorsev2_260304.jpg
02:11
Why Belmont is a dark horse to watch in March
nbc_enjoy_pick6_260304.jpg
04:27
Expect Giannis to make a statement against Hawks
nbc_enjoy_morezj_260304.jpg
02:49
Who are potential late first round draft steals?
nbc_enjoy_tatum_260304.jpg
05:33
Scenarios at play if Tatum returns for Celtics
nbc_pft_trentmcduffietrade_260304.jpg
03:21
Rams reportedly acquire McDuffie in ‘big move’
nbc_brunchint_lstoryint_260304.jpg
04:13
Sports Power Brunch celebrating women in sports
nbc_csu_stafford_mcvay_260304.jpg
01:51
Simms: Rams have ‘perfect situation’ for Stafford
ArvellReeseJetsCSU3-4.jpg
01:43
Will Jets select Reese at No. 2 overall?
nbc_csu_daniel_jones_260304.jpg
07:46
What transition tag means for Jones and Colts
nbc_roto_nlmvp_260304.jpg
02:28
Will Acuna challenge Ohtani for 2026 NL MVP?