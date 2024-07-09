Hall is a good RB to 'bet' on in the first round

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Round One
Five things we learned from Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup press conference
Caitlin Clark Angel Reese
Caitlin Clark leads Angel Reese in race for Rookie of the Year, according to panel of AP voters
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/sywyy1fmwygfebv8ezma
Tuesdays with Gorney: How things stand with every 2025 five-star
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfs_adonaimitchell_240709.jpg
Creating a balanced team with veterans, rookies
nbc_roto_rfs_higginsvspickens_240709.jpg
Pickens has potential for fantasy ‘explosion’
nbc_cyc_tour21ep2_240709.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2024, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Round One
Five things we learned from Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup press conference
Caitlin Clark Angel Reese
Caitlin Clark leads Angel Reese in race for Rookie of the Year, according to panel of AP voters
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/sywyy1fmwygfebv8ezma
Tuesdays with Gorney: How things stand with every 2025 five-star
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfs_adonaimitchell_240709.jpg
Creating a balanced team with veterans, rookies
nbc_roto_rfs_higginsvspickens_240709.jpg
Pickens has potential for fantasy ‘explosion’
nbc_cyc_tour21ep2_240709.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2024, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Hall is a good RB to 'bet' on in the first round

July 9, 2024 03:56 PM
Pat Kerrane says Breece Hall is a better first round fantasy prospect than Bijan Robinson thanks to his receiving efficiency, explosiveness and ability to break tackles.