 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_bermudaone_251113.jpg
Fighting for PGA Tour card, Adam Hadwin leads in windy Bermuda
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Indiana v Penn State
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 12, including Mendoza, Sayin, Simpson
Brandon Arrington 01.png
Five-Star Brandon Arrington Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_roto_devanteadams_251113.jpg
Adams still a low-end WR1 coming off injury
nbc_roto_brianthomas_251113.jpg
Don’t ‘bank’ on BTJ playing most snaps vs. LAC
nbc_roto_buckyirving_251113.jpg
Skepticism around Irving’s workload if returning

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_bermudaone_251113.jpg
Fighting for PGA Tour card, Adam Hadwin leads in windy Bermuda
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Indiana v Penn State
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 12, including Mendoza, Sayin, Simpson
Brandon Arrington 01.png
Five-Star Brandon Arrington Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_roto_devanteadams_251113.jpg
Adams still a low-end WR1 coming off injury
nbc_roto_brianthomas_251113.jpg
Don’t ‘bank’ on BTJ playing most snaps vs. LAC
nbc_roto_buckyirving_251113.jpg
Skepticism around Irving’s workload if returning

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

What Kincaid's absence would mean for Knox, Palmer

November 13, 2025 05:30 PM
After Dalton Kincaid missed Thursday's practice, Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter assess what could be in store for Buffalo's passing attack against Tampa Bay in Week 11.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_devanteadams_251113.jpg
01:35
Adams still a low-end WR1 coming off injury
nbc_roto_buckyirving_251113.jpg
01:26
Skepticism around Irving’s workload if returning
nbc_roto_travishunterv2_251112.jpg
01:24
Meyers’ fantasy value is expected to increase
nbc_roto_jkdobbins_251112.jpg
01:14
Dobbins’ injury will ‘vault’ Harvey into RB2 range
nbc_roto_joeburrow_251111.jpg
01:18
Burrow can be a fantasy factor down the stretch
briancoachgiants.jpg
01:40
How does Daboll’s firing affect Giants in fantasy?
nbc_roto_henderson_251110.jpg
01:45
RB Henderson finally breaks out against Buccaneers
nbc_roto_achane_251110.jpg
01:39
Dolphins must get RB Achane the ball going forward
nbc_roto_taylor_251110.jpg
01:34
Taylor could have one of greatest RB seasons ever
nbc_roto_swift_251107.jpg
01:27
Bears backfield will ‘still be a split’ in Week 10
nbc_roto_franklin_251107.jpg
01:10
Franklin could be top wide receiver on Broncos
nbc_roto_wilson_251107.jpg
01:26
Is WR Wilson must-start in fantasy going forward?
nbc_roto_quinshonjudkins_251106.jpg
01:23
What to expect of CLE’s Judkins in return vs. NYJ
nbc_roto_buckyirving_251106.jpg
01:27
Irving managers must be ready to pivot in Week 10
nbc_roto_kyler_murray_251105.jpg
01:27
What Murray’s injury means for Brissett’s outlook
nbc_roto_hall_251105.jpg
01:15
Hall a bright spot in a ‘lost’ season for Jets
nbc_roto_stroud_251105.jpg
01:31
Fantasy fallout of Stroud’s injury for Texans
nbc_roto_harrisonjr_251104.jpg
01:21
Harrison Jr. flourishing with Brissett at QB
nbc_roto_shaheed_251104.jpg
01:30
Shaheed has ‘weekly’ fantasy upside with Seahawks
nbc_roto_meyers_251104.jpg
01:21
Daugherty: JAX not ‘ideal landing spot’ for Meyers
nbc_roto_drakelondon_251103.jpg
01:22
London can push for top-three fantasy WR status
nbc_roto_brockbowers_251103.jpg
01:29
Bowers in fantasy tight end tier ‘all by himself’
nbc_roto_calebwilliams_251103.jpg
01:36
Williams’ big Week 9 doesn’t make him a weekly QB1
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251103.jpg
01:31
Daniels’ injury puts Mariota on fantasy radar
nbc_roto_murray_251031.jpg
01:19
Murray ‘has to be treated as a QB1' against Dallas
nbc_roto_brianthomas_251030.jpg
01:34
What JAX WR Thomas Jr.'s injury means for Hunter
nbc_roto_pukanacua_251030.jpg
01:14
Nacua’s return bodes well for Rams, fantasy owners
nbc_roto_brockbowers_251030.jpg
01:12
How will LV use TE Bowers upon return from injury?
nbc_roto_lamarjackson_251029.jpg
01:20
‘Pretty confident’ Lamar will be back vs. Dolphins
nbc_roto_pacheco_251029.jpg
01:31
Pacheco injury may result in more chances for Hunt

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_brianthomas_251113.jpg
01:23
Don’t ‘bank’ on BTJ playing most snaps vs. LAC
nbc_golf_bermudaone_251113.jpg
07:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
nbc_roto_jokic_251113.jpg
01:14
Jokic makes MVP case in 55-point eruption vs. LAC
nbc_roto_brunson_251113.jpg
01:13
How to manage roster with Brunson’s ankle injury
nbc_golf_hadwinintv_251113.jpg
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
nbc_roto_bradleybeal_251113.jpg
01:27
Clippers’ Beal out for season with hip fracture
stafford_dps_mpx.jpg
15:59
Simms’ NFL MVP candidates: Stafford, Maye, Taylor
nbc_bte_cotyv2_251113.jpg
01:55
Is Spoelstra the ‘most worthy’ COTY candidate?
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_251113.jpg
14:40
Mavs are a ‘complete mess’ after Harrison firing
nbc_dps_dponajbrown_251113.jpg
13:20
Brown’s frustrations with Eagles feel ‘selfish’
nbc_bte_tcuatbyu_251113.jpg
01:33
Ride with BYU in ‘bounce-back’ spot vs. TCU
ucla_ohio_state_bets_251113.jpg
01:45
Bet UCLA ‘under on anything’ against Ohio State
nbc_golf_dpwtr1_251113.jpg
09:50
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_bte_michatnorthwest_251113.jpg
01:18
Expect Michigan to ‘shut down’ Northwestern
nbc_bte_ndatpitt_251113.jpg
01:34
ND a strong bet to cover as big favorite vs. Pitt
nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
01:19
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_balcle_251113.jpg
02:40
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
02:25
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11
nbc_csu_snfpreview_251113.jpg
04:14
NFL Week 11 preview: Lions vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_chiefsbroncos_251113.jpg
02:45
NFL Week 11 preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_251113.jpg
07:29
Roll with QBs Maye, Herbert in fantasy Week 11
nbc_ffhh_qbhatelist_251113.jpg
03:06
Nix, Lawrence sit atop Week 11 QB hate list
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251113.jpg
03:06
Back Hollins, Hall receiving props on TNF
nbc_lpga_annikard1hls_251113.jpg
04:53
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
nbc_ffhh_hatepasscatchers_251113.jpg
10:27
Fade Eagles’ WR Brown for fantasy Week 11
nbc_nba_notbmvp_251113.jpg
05:57
Is Jokic making Nuggets look ‘as scary’ as OKC?
nbc_csu_seahawksrams_251113.jpg
03:40
NFL Week 11 preview: Seahawks vs. Rams
nbc_nba_notbqueen_251113.jpg
02:33
Queen showed his ‘full repertoire’ against POR
nbc_csu_sundaylate49erscardinals_251113.jpg
01:41
NFL Week 11 preview: 49ers vs. Cardinals
nbc_ffhh_loverbs_251113.jpg
09:46
Jeanty headlines RB love list with increased usage