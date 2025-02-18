Could Jeanty fall to Broncos in NFL draft?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Mexico Open 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions at VidantaWorld
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
No. 5 Houston at Arizona State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Fantasy Basketball Roundtable: Which fantasy surprise will maintain their value for the rest of the season?
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Top Clips
Sanders is an ‘unbelievably good’ fit for Nabers
Higgins staying in CIN would be good for fantasy
Bengals a franchise tag ‘hot spot’ with Higgins
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Mexico Open 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions at VidantaWorld
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
No. 5 Houston at Arizona State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Fantasy Basketball Roundtable: Which fantasy surprise will maintain their value for the rest of the season?
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Top Clips
Sanders is an ‘unbelievably good’ fit for Nabers
Higgins staying in CIN would be good for fantasy
Bengals a franchise tag ‘hot spot’ with Higgins
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Could Jeanty fall to Broncos in NFL draft?
February 18, 2025 02:54 PM
The Rotoworld Football Show highlight the Broncos as a landing spot they "love" for RB Ashton Jeanty if he falls in the NFL draft, but they also believe pick No. 6 is where the watch begins.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue