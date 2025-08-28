 Skip navigation
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Josh Allen fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
WSX 2025 Rider roster.jpg
Roster builds for the 2025 World Supercross Championship
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
Dan Lanning
New-look Oregon Ducks ready to embark on their second Big Ten season

nbc_roto_godwin_250828.jpg
Godwin out means it’s ‘Egbuka season’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_jaydenreed_250828.jpg
Reed’s fantasy value capped regardless of injury
nbc_cfb_illsznpreiew_250828.jpg
Illinois facing high expectations in 2025 season

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
WSX 2025 Rider roster.jpg
nbc_roto_godwin_250828.jpg
nbc_roto_jaydenreed_250828.jpg
nbc_cfb_illsznpreiew_250828.jpg
Achane's injury throws Dolphins backfield in flux

August 28, 2025
De'Von Achane's calf injury is a worry for both the Dolphins and fantasy managers. What are the backup plans if Achane misses time?

nbc_roto_godwin_250828.jpg
01:32
Godwin out means it’s ‘Egbuka season’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_rasheerice_250827.jpg
01:33
Kelce, Worthy get fantasy boosts in Rice’s absence
Rattler starting is fantasy 'best-case scenario'
01:19
Rattler starting is fantasy ‘best-case scenario’
Carter: McLaurin a 'prime regression candidate'
01:18
Carter: McLaurin a ‘prime regression candidate’
Jags exploring trades for Bigsby, Etienne Jr.
01:28
Jags exploring trades for Bigsby, Etienne Jr.
Wright's injury could open things up for Gordon
01:19
Wright’s injury could open things up for Gordon
Jennings' health, contract should give pause
01:14
Jennings’ health, contract should give pause
nbc_roto_brownsqb_250822.jpg
01:14
Sanders battling to be Browns’ QB2 behind Flacco
How Robinson Jr. trade impacts RB room for 49ers
01:12
How Robinson Jr. trade impacts RB room for 49ers
Don't forget Rams' rookie RB Hunter in drafts
01:05
Don’t forget Rams’ rookie RB Hunter in drafts
SF pass-catchers sparse after Robinson suspension
01:21
SF pass-catchers sparse after Robinson suspension
nbc_roto_godwin_250821.jpg
01:41
How Godwin’s PUP return impacts Bucs’ WR room
nbc_roto_mixon_250820.jpg
01:18
Be ‘skeptical’ of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP
nbc_roto_charbonnet_250820.jpg
01:14
Charbonnet earning ‘timeshare’ in Seahawks offense
nbc_roto_achane_250820.jpg
01:10
Achane’s calf issue makes Wright fantasy relevant
Could Croskey-Merritt unseat Robinson Jr.?
01:25
Could Croskey-Merritt unseat Robinson Jr.?
nbc_roto_mccaffrey_250819.jpg
01:28
McCaffrey is ‘risky’ with ‘tremendous’ pay off
Jones starting at QB improves Colts WRs in fantasy
01:27
Jones starting at QB improves Colts WRs in fantasy
nbc_roto_flacco_250818.jpg
01:18
How Flacco at QB hinders Jeudy, Njoku in fantasy
Robinson Jr.'s stock falling amid trade rumors
01:22
Robinson Jr.'s stock falling amid trade rumors
Could Taylor be a Round 2 league winner?
10:47
Could Taylor be a Round 2 league winner?
Round 3 is prime QB drafting territory in 2025
04:06
Round 3 is prime QB drafting territory in 2025
nbc_roto_hourbs_250814.jpg
01:15
Chubb, Pierce splitting reps with Texans starters
nbc_roto_cook_250813.jpg
01:28
Cook a solid RB2 following extension with Bills
Who will step up if Mooney misses time?
01:27
Who will step up if Mooney misses time?
Chargers expected to rotate RBs in Week 1
01:20
Chargers expected to rotate RBs in Week 1
nbc_bte_jaxson_dart_250812.jpg
01:39
Dart could be Giants’ QB1 ‘sooner than expected’
How Love's timeline impacts Packers in fantasy
01:35
How Love’s timeline impacts Packers in fantasy
nbc_roto_reedv2_250811.jpg
01:29
Will Reed’s injury affect his draft value?
nbc_roto_camward_250811.jpg
01:17
Ward remains a fantasy sleeper after debut

nbc_roto_jaydenreed_250828.jpg
01:24
Reed’s fantasy value capped regardless of injury
nbc_cfb_illsznpreiew_250828.jpg
01:34
Illinois facing high expectations in 2025 season
nbc_ffhh_tier5qbs_250828.jpg
05:03
Giants’ Dart has ‘top-10' fantasy QB potential
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 6
31:42
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 6
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250828.jpg
01:57
NFC East champion odds: Can WAS overtake PHI?
Unpacking Superflex quarterback draft strategies
06:30
Unpacking Superflex quarterback draft strategies
nbc_ffhh_tier1qbs_250828.jpg
10:10
Fantasy Tier 1 QBs: Hurts offers ‘clear value’
nbc_ffhh_tierfour_250828.jpg
09:06
Fantasy Tier 4 QBs: Lawrence primed to reemerge
Don't miss 'Tales From The Ryder Cup,' Chapter 1
02:03
Don’t miss ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup,’ Chapter 1
nbc_ffhh_tier3qb_250828.jpg
08:11
Fantasy Tier 3 QBs: Mahomes, Prescott, Nix lead
nbc_ffhh_burrow_250828.jpg
06:24
Why Burrow sits just outside Tier 1 fantasy QBs
nbc_rtf_ndmiami_250828.jpg
07:57
QB play takes center stage in Notre Dame vs. Miami
Toledo, UCLA headline Week 1 underdog picks
03:37
Toledo, UCLA headline Week 1 underdog picks
nbc_rtf_lsuclemson_250828.jpg
04:00
Is LSU vs. Clemson the best QB matchup of season?
nbc_rtf_texasosu_250828.jpg
06:59
How will Ohio State’s new pieces mesh vs. Texas?
Auerbach and Perry break down CFP predictions
17:24
Auerbach and Perry break down CFP predictions
nbc_rtf_coypredicts_250828.jpg
03:15
Franklin, Bielema lead Coach of the Year picks
nbc_rtf_heismanpredict_250828.jpg
03:26
Will Arch or Nussmeier win Heisman Trophy in 2025?
nbc_pst_livars_250828.jpg
13:51
Storylines for Liverpool v. Arsenal matchup
Analysis of premier league transfer window
11:26
Analysis of premier league transfer window
nbc_pst_mubur_250828.jpg
11:30
Amorim running out of time for excuses at United
FowlerDPS828.jpg
14:49
Fowler discusses impact of ‘College GameDay’
nbc_dps_tombrady_250828.jpg
07:11
Brady ‘should not be in production meetings’
Chiefs' Simmons has a path to winning OROY
02:13
Chiefs’ Simmons has a path to winning OROY
Fade Eagles futures, bet other NFC contenders
02:20
Fade Eagles futures, bet other NFC contenders
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
04:40
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
Baylor could have Auburn on its heels in Week 1
01:42
Baylor could have Auburn on its heels in Week 1
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250828.jpg
05:45
Patriots will be ‘drastically better’ under Vrabel
Dolphins need to protect, support Tua
05:35
Dolphins need to protect, support Tua
Hill has shown 'growth and development'
07:24
Hill has shown ‘growth and development’