 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

jose ramirez
Orioles vs. Guardians Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 1
nbc_imsa_cameronnasrintv_240623.jpg
How to watch IMSA at Road America: Schedule, Peacock streaming info, start times, more
Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
Marlins vs. Braves Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 1

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240801.jpg
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes
nbc_pftpm_steelers_240801.jpg
Simms: ‘Nightmare’ for Wilson amid QB1 battle
nbc_pftpm_49erscontract_240801.jpg
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

jose ramirez
Orioles vs. Guardians Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 1
nbc_imsa_cameronnasrintv_240623.jpg
How to watch IMSA at Road America: Schedule, Peacock streaming info, start times, more
Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
Marlins vs. Braves Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 1

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240801.jpg
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes
nbc_pftpm_steelers_240801.jpg
Simms: ‘Nightmare’ for Wilson amid QB1 battle
nbc_pftpm_49erscontract_240801.jpg
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lions offensive sleepers to watch for in 2024

August 1, 2024 05:09 PM
The RFS crew highlights players who have a chance to emerge as playmakers within the Detroit Lions offense in 2024.