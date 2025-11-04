 Skip navigation
nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Round 2 tee times, how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Round 1 tee times, how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
‘Little steps’ lead to big opportunity for KFT player of the year Johnny Keefer
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_harper_251104.jpg
Report: Harper out multiple weeks with calf injury
nbc_roto_harrisonjr_251104.jpg
Harrison Jr. flourishing with Brissett at QB
nbc_roto_shaheed_251104.jpg
Shaheed has ‘weekly’ fantasy upside with Seahawks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Daugherty: JAX not 'ideal landing spot' for Meyers

November 4, 2025 03:05 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss wide receiver Jakobi Meyers' move from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Jacksonville Jaguars and what it could mean for fantasy owners.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_harrisonjr_251104.jpg
01:21
Harrison Jr. flourishing with Brissett at QB
nbc_roto_shaheed_251104.jpg
01:30
Shaheed has ‘weekly’ fantasy upside with Seahawks
nbc_roto_drakelondon_251103.jpg
01:22
London can push for top-three fantasy WR status
nbc_roto_brockbowers_251103.jpg
01:29
Bowers in fantasy tight end tier ‘all by himself’
nbc_roto_calebwilliams_251103.jpg
01:36
Williams’ big Week 9 doesn’t make him a weekly QB1
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251103.jpg
01:31
Daniels’ injury puts Mariota on fantasy radar
nbc_roto_murray_251031.jpg
01:19
Murray ‘has to be treated as a QB1' against Dallas
nbc_roto_brianthomas_251030.jpg
01:34
What JAX WR Thomas Jr.'s injury means for Hunter
nbc_roto_pukanacua_251030.jpg
01:14
Nacua’s return bodes well for Rams, fantasy owners
nbc_roto_brockbowers_251030.jpg
01:12
How will LV use TE Bowers upon return from injury?
nbc_roto_lamarjackson_251029.jpg
01:20
‘Pretty confident’ Lamar will be back vs. Dolphins
nbc_roto_pacheco_251029.jpg
01:31
Pacheco injury may result in more chances for Hunt
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251029.jpg
01:20
Daniels expected to practice ahead of Week 9
nbc_roto_love_251027.jpg
01:36
Don’t get ‘too excited’ about Love’s Week 8 output
nbc_roto_cook_251027.jpg
01:41
Bills star RB Cook has been ‘extremely efficient’
nbc_roto_aaronjones_251024.jpg
01:25
Jones ‘a committee back with negative game script’
nbc_roto_bte_cowboysvbroncos_251023.jpg
01:43
Back Cowboys at +3.5 vs. worn-down DEN defense
nbc_roto_meyers_251022.jpg
01:49
Ideal fantasy fits for Meyers: ATL, PIT, BUF
nbc_roto_wentz_251022.jpg
01:03
Wentz starting in Week 8 is good news for fantasy
nbc_roto_collins_251022.jpg
01:13
Texans WR corps could be a ‘mess’ if Collins sits
nbc_roto_daniels_251022.jpg
01:17
Approach Commanders with ‘caution’ in fantasy
jetstaylorthumbnailtwo.jpg
01:33
Fantasy managers ‘almost need’ Taylor as Jets’ QB
nbc_roto_bryceyoung_251021.jpg
01:21
What Young’s likely Week 8 absence means for CAR
nbc_roto_jsn_251021.jpg
01:37
JSN making case as fantasy’s ‘best overall player’
nbc_roto_evans_251021.jpg
01:29
Bucs’ Johnson, Otton get boosts in Evans’ absence
nbc_roto_devontasmithv3_251020.jpg
01:37
Smith, Eagles passing attack are rebounding
nbc_roto_jayden_251020.jpg
01:31
Daniels ‘on the wrong side of questionable’ Week 8
nbc_roto_bonix_251020.jpg
01:28
Nix rushing needs to continue for QB1 status
nbc_roto_jontaylor_251020.jpg
01:34
Can Taylor keep up spectacular pace of production?
nbc_roto_chasev2_251017.jpg
01:26
Chase is a top-three fantasy WR again with Flacco

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_harper_251104.jpg
01:21
Report: Harper out multiple weeks with calf injury
sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251104.jpg
01:09
Giannis headlines early season NBA buzzer beaters
nbc_csu_saucegardner_251104.jpg
05:29
Simms: Gardner trade is ‘awesome’ for Colts
nbc_csu_quinnenwilliams_251104.jpg
06:51
Report: Cowboys acquire Williams in ‘monster’ move
saucegardnercoltstrade.jpg
02:29
Colts get star CB Gardner from Jets in ‘shocker’
nbc_pftpm_sauceshaheedtrade_251104.jpg
05:23
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
nbc_roto_magic_hawks_251104.jpg
01:49
Unpacking Magic-Hawks Tuesday betting markets
nbc_ffhh_jakobimeyers_251104.jpg
47
Raiders trade WR Meyers to Jaguars for two picks
nbc_pl_pedro_251104.jpg
05:59
PL RAW: Chelsea upend Spurs on derby day
nbc_ffhh_rashid_shaheed_251104.jpg
01:48
Seahawks reportedly acquire WR Shaheed from Saints
ClippersThunder.jpg
02:08
Clippers present betting value vs. Thunder
nbc_ffhh_brissett_251104.jpg
04:26
Do Cardinals have QB Murray in their future plans?
nbc_roto_seahwaks_251104.jpg
02:00
Lean under for Cardinals vs. Seahawks in Week 10
nbc_pft_cowboysendofgamev2_251104.jpg
13:25
Why Cowboys shouldn’t have passed on FG chances
nbc_roto_buffalo_251104.jpg
01:55
Take Bills against floundering Dolphins
nbc_nba_roleplayers_251104.jpg
09:55
Alexander-Walker, Okogie among top role players
nbc_nba_firstallstars_251104.jpg
09:58
Which players could make first NBA All-Star team?
nbc_nba_draftkingspicksix_251104.jpg
04:52
Bane, Vucevic bets headline top player props
nbc_nba_gamerecaps_251104.jpg
06:55
Turner’s return to IND headlined busy night
nbc_nba_tonightpreviews_251104.jpg
09:56
Can Embiid and 76ers take control of East?
nbc_cbb_mdfacilities_251104.jpg
01:33
Maryland ‘all in’ with new basketball facilities
nbc_pft_balhenryintv_251104.jpg
13:44
Henry: BAL has ‘confidence’ in playoff appearance
nbc_pft_george_pickens_penalty_251104.jpg
06:17
Pickens ‘knew what he was doing’ with penalty
brissett.jpg
07:18
Brissett proves he’s ‘the guy’ for the Cardinals
danquinn.jpg
08:27
Quinn takes responsibility for leaving Daniels in
mlbfansdps.jpg
07:55
Marchand: MLB ‘as a whole is really doing well’
nbc_dps_cardsdefcowboysreax_251104.jpg
03:43
Patrick: Brissett better for Cardinals than Murray
nbc_pft_kyler_murray_next_251104v2.jpg
05:24
What’s next for Murray after Brissett takes wheel?
nbc_pft_tucker_kraft_injury_251104.jpg
01:51
GB, LAC won’t be the same without Kraft, Alt
nbc_pft_josh_allen_mvp_251104.jpg
03:26
Make the MVP case: Allen vs. Stafford