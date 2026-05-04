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MLB: Game Two-Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles
Astros vs. Dodgers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 4
Tarik Skubal
Two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to have elbow surgery to remove loose bodies
Sabrina Ionescu
Sabrina Ionescu dodges significant injury after scary ankle roll, out for at least 2 weeks

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Nailor set for more featured role with Raiders
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Aces trail only Liberty in WNBA title odds
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Marlins call up top prospect Mack

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MLB: Game Two-Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles
Astros vs. Dodgers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 4
Tarik Skubal
Two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to have elbow surgery to remove loose bodies
Sabrina Ionescu
Sabrina Ionescu dodges significant injury after scary ankle roll, out for at least 2 weeks

Top Clips

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Nailor set for more featured role with Raiders
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Aces trail only Liberty in WNBA title odds
nbc_roto_joemack_260504.jpg
Marlins call up top prospect Mack

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Chargers rookie Thompson draws comparisons to Hill

May 4, 2026 02:37 PM
Joe Hortiz's comparisons to Tyreek Hill are lofty for Brenen Thompson, but could the Chargers' rookie WR have value in fantasy this season?

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