Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Talladega weekend
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/d9zegrbqsfv7vozph579
Ten NFL Draft prospects that Rivals underranked out of high school
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/r4hmkrq9q0ieenjnztsx
Gorney: UCLA will emerge from Nico Iamaleava drama as the big winner
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_250423.jpg
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_postgame_artetaintv_250423.jpg
Arteta critical of Arsenal’s consistency in draw
nbc_pl_postgame_trossardintv_250423.jpg
Trossard: Arsenal’s quality ‘wasn’t there’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Cousins' top fantasy landing spots: CLE, PIT, MIN

April 23, 2025 03:54 PM
With Kirk Cousins' starting days in Atlanta behind him, Lawrence Jackson Jr. evaluates which potential landing spots would provide the most fantasy-friendly environments.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_cmc_250423.jpg
01:12
Can 49ers’ McCaffrey have a fantasy rebound year?
nbc_roto_jaylenwarren_250423.jpg
01:06
Warren’s fantasy value hinges on PIT’s draft moves
nbc_roto_jjmccarthy_250422.jpg
01:26
Will Vikings’ McCarthy be good fantasy QB in 2025?
nbc_roto_jagsrbs_250422.jpg
01:36
Etienne’s future unclear amid Jeanty to JAX rumors
nbc_roto_saintsqb_250421.jpg
01:22
Saints reportedly ‘hot and heavy’ on QB Dart
nbc_roto_jeantyraiders_250421.jpg
01:18
Raiders reportedly ‘in love’ with BSU’s Jeanty
nbc_roto_travishunter_250417.jpg
01:32
Hunter potentially could play WR, CB for Browns
nbc_roto_henderson_250417.jpg
01:36
Broncos could be perfect fit for OSU’s Henderson
tyreek.jpg
01:07
Dolphins ‘not pursuing’ trade for WR Hill
nbc_roto_markandrews_250416.jpg
01:15
Could Ravens trade Andrews during NFL draft?
nbc_roto_suttonbroncos_250415.jpg
01:40
Fantasy impact of Sutton’s extension with Broncos
nbc_roto_shadeursanders_250415.jpg
01:29
Sanders to attend private workout with Giants
nbc_roto_derekcarr_250414.jpg
01:18
Carr injury could save Sanders from draft ‘tumble’
nbc_roto_dakprescott_250414.jpg
01:12
Prescott’s injury limits fantasy potential
nbc_roto_hampton_250411.jpg
01:18
Hampton has potential to be a ‘ready-made’ RB1
nbc_roto_joeflacco_250411.jpg
01:11
Fantasy fallout of Flacco returning to Browns
nbc_roto_murray_250410.jpg
01:06
More QB rushes would give Murray ‘top-5 upside’
nbc_roto_lawrence_250410.jpg
01:18
‘Long way to go’ for Lawrence’s fantasy viability
nbc_roto_emekaegbuka_250409.jpg
01:07
Egbuka evokes comparisons to Lions’ St. Brown
nbc_roto_milroedraft_250408.jpg
01:45
Milroe will be a ‘project’ with any team
nbc_roto_hunterdraft_250408.jpg
01:09
What Hunter would bring to CLE if drafted at No. 2
nbc_roto_patriots_250407.jpg
01:10
Patriots reportedly could focus on RB in NFL draft
nbc_roto_cowboys_250407.jpg
01:08
Cowboys reportedly seek RB1 in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_roto_treymcbride_250404.jpg
01:10
McBride becomes highest-paid TE in NFL history
nbc_roto_genosmith_250404.jpg
01:14
Smith to elevate Raiders’ pass catchers in fantasy
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_250403.jpg
58
Bucs’ Godwin in line to play Week 1 of 2025 season
nbc_roto_rice_250403.jpg
01:07
Rice expected to be ready for Chiefs training camp
nbc_roto_jamesonwilliams_250402.jpg
01:06
How Lions’ Williams can outperform fantasy ADP
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250402.jpg
01:16
Jets’ Wilson primed for ‘best season yet’ in 2025
nbc_roto_breecehall_250401.jpg
01:16
Jets’ Hall will have backfield competition in 2025

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_250423.jpg
04:30
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_postgame_artetaintv_250423.jpg
02:39
Arteta critical of Arsenal’s consistency in draw
nbc_pl_postgame_trossardintv_250423.jpg
02:31
Trossard: Arsenal’s quality ‘wasn’t there’
nbc_pl_postgame_matetaintv_250423.jpg
01:54
Mateta: Palace confident ahead of FA Cup semifinal
nbc_pl_postgamereacs_250423.jpg
01:40
‘Careless’ mistakes cost Arsenal points
nbc_pl_arscrystalpalace_250423.jpg
11:58
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace MWK 34
nbc_pl_arscp_matetagoal_250423.jpg
01:45
Mateta’s chip makes it 2-2 for Palace v. Arsenal
nbc_golf_jtintv_250423.jpg
08:48
Thomas’ RBC Heritage win was ‘pure happiness’
nbc_golf_langerintv_250423.jpg
07:01
Langer: ‘I did play pretty good’ at final Masters
ReidonKorda.jpg
09:50
Reid: Korda is ‘made to be a world No. 1'
nbc_pl_arscp_trossardgoal_250423.jpg
01:13
Trossard buries Arsenal’s second goal v. Palace
nbc_pl_arscp_ezegoal_250423.jpg
01:06
Eze’s belter brings Palace level with Arsenal
nbc_cyc_flechewallonnefemmesv2_250423.jpg
21:31
Highlights: 2025 La Flèche Wallonne Femmes
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250423.jpg
02:54
Donald makes Olazabal a Ryder Cup vice captain
nbc_golf_roryandshane_250423.jpg
04:22
McIlroy, Lowry hoping to go back-to-back at Zurich
nbc_pl_arscp_kiwiorgoal_250423_copy.jpg
01:14
Kiwior heads Arsenal in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_dlb_greenint_250423.jpg
11:50
Is Jokic the best offensive player in NBA history?
nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250423.jpg
05:31
Ornstein: Manchester United eyeing Delap, Cunha
nbc_golf_amychevron_250423.jpg
03:40
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
nbc_golf_gc_lexingtonregion_250423.jpg
06:17
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
nbc_golf_gc_normanreveal_250423.jpg
06:32
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
cycling_for_mpx.jpg
35:40
Highlights: 2025 La Flèche Wallonne
nbc_csu_sanders_250423.jpg
06:55
What betting markets suggest about Sanders
jeanty_csu_mpx.jpg
04:07
Why NFL draft betting markets are ‘a Jenga stack’
nbc_roto_pca_250423.jpg
01:19
Cubs CF Crow-Armstrong has ‘true star potential’
nbc_csu_UNC_250423.jpg
14:01
RB Hampton compares his style to Texans’ Mixon
nbc_roto_nickpivetta_250423.jpg
01:20
Pivetta off to impressive start through five games
nbc_roto_bubic_250423.jpg
01:28
Trust Royals’ Bubic in fantasy for rest of season
nbc_bte_magiccelticsv2_250423.jpg
01:50
Magic-Celtics Game 2 props: Banchero, Pritchard
nbc_roto_gswvhou_250423.jpg
01:31
Eye Butler props in Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2