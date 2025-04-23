Cousins' top fantasy landing spots: CLE, PIT, MIN

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Talladega weekend
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Ten NFL Draft prospects that Rivals underranked out of high school
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
Gorney: UCLA will emerge from Nico Iamaleava drama as the big winner
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
Top Clips
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal
Arteta critical of Arsenal’s consistency in draw
Trossard: Arsenal’s quality ‘wasn’t there’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Talladega weekend
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Ten NFL Draft prospects that Rivals underranked out of high school
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
Gorney: UCLA will emerge from Nico Iamaleava drama as the big winner
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
,
Top Clips
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal
Arteta critical of Arsenal’s consistency in draw
Trossard: Arsenal’s quality ‘wasn’t there’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL Draft Week
Tune into NBC Sports NOW for draft content featuring Simms’ Rankings, Mock Drafts, PFT Live, Happy Hour, and more!
Close
Watch Now
Cousins' top fantasy landing spots: CLE, PIT, MIN
April 23, 2025 03:54 PM
With Kirk Cousins' starting days in Atlanta behind him, Lawrence Jackson Jr. evaluates which potential landing spots would provide the most fantasy-friendly environments.
Related Videos
01:12
Can 49ers’ McCaffrey have a fantasy rebound year?
01:06
Warren’s fantasy value hinges on PIT’s draft moves
01:26
Will Vikings’ McCarthy be good fantasy QB in 2025?
01:36
Etienne’s future unclear amid Jeanty to JAX rumors
01:22
Saints reportedly ‘hot and heavy’ on QB Dart
01:18
Raiders reportedly ‘in love’ with BSU’s Jeanty
01:32
Hunter potentially could play WR, CB for Browns
01:36
Broncos could be perfect fit for OSU’s Henderson
01:07
Dolphins ‘not pursuing’ trade for WR Hill
01:15
Could Ravens trade Andrews during NFL draft?
01:40
Fantasy impact of Sutton’s extension with Broncos
01:29
Sanders to attend private workout with Giants
01:18
Carr injury could save Sanders from draft ‘tumble’
01:12
Prescott’s injury limits fantasy potential
01:18
Hampton has potential to be a ‘ready-made’ RB1
01:11
Fantasy fallout of Flacco returning to Browns
01:06
More QB rushes would give Murray ‘top-5 upside’
01:18
‘Long way to go’ for Lawrence’s fantasy viability
01:07
Egbuka evokes comparisons to Lions’ St. Brown
01:45
Milroe will be a ‘project’ with any team
01:09
What Hunter would bring to CLE if drafted at No. 2
01:10
Patriots reportedly could focus on RB in NFL draft
01:08
Cowboys reportedly seek RB1 in 2025 NFL Draft
01:10
McBride becomes highest-paid TE in NFL history
01:14
Smith to elevate Raiders’ pass catchers in fantasy
58
Bucs’ Godwin in line to play Week 1 of 2025 season
01:07
Rice expected to be ready for Chiefs training camp
01:06
How Lions’ Williams can outperform fantasy ADP
01:16
Jets’ Wilson primed for ‘best season yet’ in 2025
01:16
Jets’ Hall will have backfield competition in 2025
Latest Clips
04:30
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal
02:39
Arteta critical of Arsenal’s consistency in draw
02:31
Trossard: Arsenal’s quality ‘wasn’t there’
01:54
Mateta: Palace confident ahead of FA Cup semifinal
01:40
‘Careless’ mistakes cost Arsenal points
11:58
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace MWK 34
01:45
Mateta’s chip makes it 2-2 for Palace v. Arsenal
08:48
Thomas’ RBC Heritage win was ‘pure happiness’
07:01
Langer: ‘I did play pretty good’ at final Masters
09:50
Reid: Korda is ‘made to be a world No. 1'
01:13
Trossard buries Arsenal’s second goal v. Palace
01:06
Eze’s belter brings Palace level with Arsenal
21:31
Highlights: 2025 La Flèche Wallonne Femmes
02:54
Donald makes Olazabal a Ryder Cup vice captain
04:22
McIlroy, Lowry hoping to go back-to-back at Zurich
01:14
Kiwior heads Arsenal in front of Crystal Palace
11:50
Is Jokic the best offensive player in NBA history?
05:31
Ornstein: Manchester United eyeing Delap, Cunha
03:40
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
06:17
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
06:32
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
35:40
Highlights: 2025 La Flèche Wallonne
06:55
What betting markets suggest about Sanders
04:07
Why NFL draft betting markets are ‘a Jenga stack’
01:19
Cubs CF Crow-Armstrong has ‘true star potential’
14:01
RB Hampton compares his style to Texans’ Mixon
01:20
Pivetta off to impressive start through five games
01:28
Trust Royals’ Bubic in fantasy for rest of season
01:50
Magic-Celtics Game 2 props: Banchero, Pritchard
01:31
Eye Butler props in Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue