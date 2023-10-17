 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoff standings after Las Vegas
Flag Football
NFL exec: ‘desire’ to get NFL players into 2028 Olympic flag football
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
NASCAR penalizes 54 team for Las Vegas infraction

Top Clips

nbc_dps_cowboyschargersrecapv2_231017.jpg
Herbert struggles late as ‘same old Chargers’ fall
nbc_roto_ramsbackfield_231017.jpg
Assessing Evans’ fantasy outlook for LAR in Week 7
nbc_bfa_prescottancowboysceiling_231017.jpg
Cowboys have high ceiling after Chargers win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoff standings after Las Vegas
Flag Football
NFL exec: ‘desire’ to get NFL players into 2028 Olympic flag football
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
NASCAR penalizes 54 team for Las Vegas infraction

Top Clips

nbc_dps_cowboyschargersrecapv2_231017.jpg
Herbert struggles late as ‘same old Chargers’ fall
nbc_roto_ramsbackfield_231017.jpg
Assessing Evans’ fantasy outlook for LAR in Week 7
nbc_bfa_prescottancowboysceiling_231017.jpg
Cowboys have high ceiling after Chargers win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Time to worry about Pollard's fantasy production?

October 17, 2023 03:54 PM
Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak discuss where they stand on Cowboys' RB Tony Pollard in fantasy, who continues to see high-value touches but has not had the production to show for it.