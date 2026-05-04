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Giants vs Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 4

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Hold Skubal in fantasy for now amid elbow surgery
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Fudd, Miles have good case as WNBA ROY bets
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Game 1 will set the tone for Wolves-Spurs

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Top News

TOPSHOT-WRESTLING-OLY-PARIS-2024
Sarah Hildebrandt, Olympic wrestling gold medalist, eschews fear to end retirement
Elly De La Cruz
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Elly De La Cruz joins top 10 as injuries wreak havoc
San Diego Padres v. Arizona Diamondbacks
Giants vs Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 4

Top Clips

nbc_roto_tarikskubal_260504.jpg
Hold Skubal in fantasy for now amid elbow surgery
nbc_bte_wnbaroy_260504.jpg
Fudd, Miles have good case as WNBA ROY bets
nbc_bte_wolvesatspurs_260504.jpg
Game 1 will set the tone for Wolves-Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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St. Louis Cardinals
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Will Corum further eat into Williams' touches?

May 4, 2026 03:27 PM
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