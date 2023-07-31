 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Mets v. Atlanta Braves
Braves reinstate Minter from injured list, option Smith-Shawver to minors
Mixon_RD.jpg
Joe Mixon, Michael Mayer highlight ADP risers and fallers in July
Sungjae Im
Wyndham Championship Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_peterking_230731.jpg
How long does Rodgers plan to be a Jet?
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230731.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Richmond Cup race
nbc_pft_commandersoldname_230731.jpg
Rivera: Prior team name used with ‘utmost respect’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Mets v. Atlanta Braves
Braves reinstate Minter from injured list, option Smith-Shawver to minors
Mixon_RD.jpg
Joe Mixon, Michael Mayer highlight ADP risers and fallers in July
Sungjae Im
Wyndham Championship Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_peterking_230731.jpg
How long does Rodgers plan to be a Jet?
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230731.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Richmond Cup race
nbc_pft_commandersoldname_230731.jpg
Rivera: Prior team name used with ‘utmost respect’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Girma discusses her routine, impact of music

July 31, 2023 09:50 AM
Presented by Spotify, USWNT defender Naomi Girma discusses the role music has in her life, her pre-game routine and her relationships with her teammates.