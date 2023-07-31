Girma discusses her routine, impact of music

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Braves reinstate Minter from injured list, option Smith-Shawver to minors
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Joe Mixon, Michael Mayer highlight ADP risers and fallers in July
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Wyndham Championship Preview
Josh Culp
,
Josh Culp
,
Top Clips
How long does Rodgers plan to be a Jet?
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Richmond Cup race
Rivera: Prior team name used with ‘utmost respect’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Braves reinstate Minter from injured list, option Smith-Shawver to minors
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Joe Mixon, Michael Mayer highlight ADP risers and fallers in July
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Wyndham Championship Preview
Josh Culp
,
Josh Culp
,
Top Clips
How long does Rodgers plan to be a Jet?
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Richmond Cup race
Rivera: Prior team name used with ‘utmost respect’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Girma discusses her routine, impact of music
July 31, 2023 09:50 AM
Presented by Spotify, USWNT defender Naomi Girma discusses the role music has in her life, her pre-game routine and her relationships with her teammates.
Close Ad