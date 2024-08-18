 Skip navigation
Top News

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama goes from collapse to clutch, wins playoff opener at FedEx St. Jude
GOLF: AUG 17 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - FedEx St. Jude Championship
Tom Kim’s Sunday meltdown costs him spot in FedExCup top 50
Michigan rain delay.jpg
Michigan NASCAR Cup race postponed by rain to Monday

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_vuelta_stage2_240818.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Vuelta a España, Stage 2
nbc_cyc_tdffemme_stage8ending_v2_240818.jpg
HLs: 2024 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 8 finish
nbc_pl_jpwlaviaintv_240818.jpg
Lavia: Chelsea did ‘some very good things’ v. City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Matsuyama reflects on close FedEx St. Jude victory

August 18, 2024 06:21 PM
Hideki Matsuyama discusses his performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he was able to hang on to a lead heading into the final round and earn a gritty victory at TPC Southwind.
