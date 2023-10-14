Watch Now
Highlights: Acciona Spanish Open, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the Acciona Spanish Open.
11-time PGA Tour winner Andy Bean dies at age 70
Andy Bean, an 11-time PGA Tour winner from 1977-86, has passed away at the age of 70.
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from the third round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.
Griffin riding hot putter at Shriners
Lanto Griffin grabs a share of the lead heading into the weekend at the Shriners Children's Open and talks with George Savaricas about his on-point putting so far.
Thompson: Support ‘inspiring’ in PGA Tour debut
Hear from Lexi Thompson and the Golf Central crew break down Thompson's PGA Tour debut in the Shriners Children's Open, an inspiring performance despite narrowly missing the cut.
Champ’s ‘swing wasn’t there,’ but co-leads at -12
Cameron Champ discusses his second round of the Shriners Children's Open, in which he was "able to score" despite not having his best swing.
Highlights: Rahm, Acciona Spanish Open, Round 2
Pre-tournament favorite Jon Rahm struggled at Club de Campo during round two of the Acciona Spanish Open but finds himself at T-45 to earn a weekend tee time.
Thompson: Shriners nerves similar to Solheim Cup
The Golf Central crew sifts through the impressive start from Lexi Thompson at the Shriners Children's Open and talks about her chances of potentially making the cut.
Thompson hitting ‘quality drives’ at Shriners
The Golf Central crew provides analysis of Lexi Thompson's Round 1 performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where she became the seventh woman to ever play on the PGA Tour.
Hot putting helps Hossler get early Shriners lead
Beau Hossler's putter heats up in the first round of the Shriners Children Open and the Golf Central crew are wondering if he can get his first career PGA Tour win this weekend.