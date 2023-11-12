 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hong Kong Open - Final Round
Ogletree locks up Int’l Series’ money title, LIV return
Hong Kong Open - Final Round
‘He’s moving stuff!’ Contentious rules situation marks HKO finish
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens
UPDATED Week 10 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_akanjigoal1_231112.jpg
Akanji drills Man City level against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal2_231112.jpg
Sterling scores v. Man City to give Chelsea lead
nbc_nd_osuvsndhockey_231112_1920x1080_2281749059921.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame shuts out Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hong Kong Open - Final Round
Ogletree locks up Int’l Series’ money title, LIV return
Hong Kong Open - Final Round
‘He’s moving stuff!’ Contentious rules situation marks HKO finish
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens
UPDATED Week 10 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_akanjigoal1_231112.jpg
Akanji drills Man City level against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal2_231112.jpg
Sterling scores v. Man City to give Chelsea lead
nbc_nd_osuvsndhockey_231112_1920x1080_2281749059921.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame shuts out Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round

November 12, 2023 11:53 AM
All of the best highlights from the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, including a stellar shot from the rough by tournament champion Max Homa. Hear from the winner after his victory.
Up Next
nbc_golf_penske_digital_231111__191343.jpg
1:26
Villegas makes move, one off Bermuda lead
Now Playing
nbc_gc_nedbankhl_231111.jpg
2:55
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lpgaannikard2lites_231110.jpg
3:33
Highlights: The Annika, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_top125_231110.jpg
3:33
Players eye top 125 exemptions in Bermuda
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_nedbankgolfchallengerd1lites_231109.jpg
3:35
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rahmandtgl_231107.jpg
4:48
Rahm’s decision to opt out of TGL ‘blew up’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_timbertechrd4_231105.jpg
4:02
Highlights: TimberTech Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_vanrooyenfriend_231105.jpg
3:07
Van Rooyen gets job done, honors sick friend
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rolexchallengetourrd3lites_231104.jpg
1:30
Highlights: Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Rd 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_timbertechchamprd2lites_231104.jpg
3:42
Highlights: TimberTech Championship, Round 2
Now Playing