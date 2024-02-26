 Skip navigation
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Final Round
Valimaki climbs atop Aon Swing 5, closing in on Next 10
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Ambetter Health 400 winner, crashes and more in Atlanta
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Daniel Suarez wins Atlanta Cup race by 0.003 seconds in photo finish

Top Clips

nbc_nas_briscoecrash_240225.jpg
Briscoe hits wall hard in Stage 3 at Atlanta
Logano.jpg
Logano drifts up track; gets tagged to end Stage 2
nbc_nas_bigone_240225.jpg
Stack up leads to early multi-car wreck at Atlanta

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Final Round
Valimaki climbs atop Aon Swing 5, closing in on Next 10
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Ambetter Health 400 winner, crashes and more in Atlanta
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Daniel Suarez wins Atlanta Cup race by 0.003 seconds in photo finish

Top Clips

nbc_nas_briscoecrash_240225.jpg
Briscoe hits wall hard in Stage 3 at Atlanta
Logano.jpg
Logano drifts up track; gets tagged to end Stage 2
nbc_nas_bigone_240225.jpg
Stack up leads to early multi-car wreck at Atlanta

Knapp details road to his first PGA Tour victory

February 25, 2024 07:12 PM
Jake Knapp speaks with the Golf Central crew about his victory at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he reflects on collecting himself after an uneven start and earning his first PGA Tour win.
nbc_golf_gc_knappanalysis_240225.jpg
7:33
Knapp faced ‘tough’ final round to win Mexico Open
nbc_golf_gc_dpkenyaopen_240225.jpg
1:25
Highlights: 2024 Magical Kenya Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_lpgathailand_240225.jpg
6:38
Highlights: 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_knapppostroundintvv2_240224.jpg
6:56
Rookie leader Knapp seeks first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_gc_mexopenrd3analysisv2_240224.jpg
6:53
Knapp playing with ‘great tempo’ at Mexico Open
nbc_golf_gc_mexopenfeaturev2_240224.jpg
2:09
Mexico Open at Vidanta spotlights local cuisine
nbc_golf_gc_camposace_240223.jpg
2:04
Campos sinks ace in Rd. 2 of Mexico Open
nbc_golf_gc_alvaroortizintv_240223.jpg
1:34
Ortiz: ‘Hard work is paying off’ at Mexico Open
nbc_golf_gc_dp_magicalkenyard2hl_240223.jpg
1:06
HLs: DP World Tour Magical Kenya Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_pgachamps_trophyhassan2rd2hl_240223.jpg
1:46
HLs: PGA Tour Champions Trophy Hassan II, Round 2
