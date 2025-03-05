Watch Now
PGA Tour's Monahan focused on what he can control
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan sits down with Golf Central to share why fan engagement is up for the sport in 2025, the latest on the White House meeting, update on the potential deal with LIV Golf and more.
Why Steph Curry reminds Brandel of Tiger
The Golf Central crew reflects on watching Steph Curry play, calling the NBA star a "shot-maker" and "showman," and discuss whether there has ever been a player like him in golf.
Schauffele feeling ‘hot and ready’ ahead of API
Golf Central reacts to Xander Schauffele saying he's 'hot and ready' for the Arnold Palmer Invitational following his recovery from a rib injury and analyze how he could perform on a course he has a bad history with.
Sörenstam wants LPGA Tour ‘in the forefront’
Annika Sörenstam joins Golf Central to discuss what the LPGA Tour should be looking for in a new commissioner and why that person needs to help move women's golf in the forefront.
Sörenstam’s meaningful friendship with Palmer
Annika Sörenstam joins Golf Central to discuss her relationship with golfing legend Arnold Palmer and how he helped her at key moments in her life, including the premature birth of her son.
No. 11, putts were Knapp’s ‘demise’ in final round
Jake Knapp walks through his thought process in electing to play his ball from the water on No. 11 while Golf Central discusses his struggles on the green at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Peake completes comeback, wins New Zealand Open
Ryan Peake, who was convicted of assault and sent to prison in 2014, rallied from four shots down to secure a one-shot victory at the New Zealand Open, earning a berth in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club
Confident Henley jumps to T-3 with 66 in Round 3
Mark Rolfing breaks down what he's seeing from Russell Henley, who made a big move to T-3 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches with a 66 in Saturday's Moving Day presented by Penske.
Best, worst from Bear Trap: Cognizant Classic Rd 3
The Bear Trap was mean to many players in Round 3 of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Watch the best and worst shots of the day from the brutal three-hole stretch.
Fowler ‘on his way back’ at Cognizant Classic
Rickie Fowler finishes his third round three shots back of the lead at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, and he recaps his day after "hanging in there" with hopes to clean up his mistakes on Sunday.