 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
Taylor leads after darkness suspends third round of WM Phoenix Open
16_wmpo23_d2.jpg
How to watch: TV times, streams for WM Phoenix Open
Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup - Day 2
American Karenna Elliott breaks through for first aerials World Cup win

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske_240210.jpg
Spieth looked ‘poised’ in move at WM Phoenix Open
nbc_golf_wmopenrd3_240210.jpg
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 3
nbc_golf_bestofhole16_240210.jpg
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Day 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
Taylor leads after darkness suspends third round of WM Phoenix Open
16_wmpo23_d2.jpg
How to watch: TV times, streams for WM Phoenix Open
Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup - Day 2
American Karenna Elliott breaks through for first aerials World Cup win

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske_240210.jpg
Spieth looked ‘poised’ in move at WM Phoenix Open
nbc_golf_wmopenrd3_240210.jpg
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 3
nbc_golf_bestofhole16_240210.jpg
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Day 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Spieth, Theegala 'trading haymakers' in Phoenix

February 10, 2024 08:53 PM
The Golf Central crew breaks down the 'electric' performances of Jordan Spieth and Sahith Theegala during the third day of action at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.
Up Next
nbc_golf_schefflerround2_240209.jpg
4:39
Analyzing Scheffler’s putting at WM Phoenix Open
Now Playing
nbc_gc_potgieterhilites_240209.jpg
1:36
Potgieter shoots 59 on KFT’s Astara Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_shithpostrd1reax_240208.jpg
6:22
Theegala ‘looked comfortable’ at WM Phoenix Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsfeature_240208.jpg
6:04
Tiger’s unique rise to prominence set him apart
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_sahithintv_240208.jpg
3:02
Theegala: Conditions are changing Phoenix Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_delsolarshooting57reax_240208.jpg
2:28
KFT’s del Solar cards 57 to tie all-time record
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_240207.jpg
6:00
Fowler feeds off of WM Phoenix Open crowd
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_dreyerintv_240207.jpg
2:25
WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am cut short by heavy rains
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_jthomasreax_240206.jpg
6:19
Thomas chasing perfect with swing at Phoenix Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_jthomaspresser_240206.jpg
10:29
WM Phoenix Open ‘fans aren’t scared to boo’
Now Playing