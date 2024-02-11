Watch Now
Spieth, Theegala 'trading haymakers' in Phoenix
The Golf Central crew breaks down the 'electric' performances of Jordan Spieth and Sahith Theegala during the third day of action at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.
Analyzing Scheffler’s putting at WM Phoenix Open
Scottie Scheffler sits T5 in Round 2 of the WM Phoenix Open, and Golf Central analyzes his performance and what he needs to capitalize in his putting stroke ahead of the weekend.
Potgieter shoots 59 on KFT’s Astara Championship
Just one day after Cristobal Del Solar shot a 13-under 57, Aldrich Potgieter shoots a 59 at the Astara Golf Championship to become the 12th player to cross the sub-60 barrier on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Theegala ‘looked comfortable’ at WM Phoenix Open
The Golf Central crew breaks down Sahith Theegala's first round performance at the WM Phoenix Open, where the 26-year-old was able to brace the elements in Arizona.
Tiger’s unique rise to prominence set him apart
Ahead of Tiger Woods' 2024 season debut at The Genesis Invitational, relive his rise to prominence and influence that transcended the game of golf.
Theegala: Conditions are changing Phoenix Open
Sahith Theegala describes the difficult conditions during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open before play was suspended and how different the course is playing as a result compared to past years.
KFT’s del Solar cards 57 to tie all-time record
Look back on highlights from Cristobal Del Solar shooting a 57 on the Korn Ferry Tour, which marks the lowest round in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event and ties the lowest professional tournament round ever.
Fowler feeds off of WM Phoenix Open crowd
Rickie Fowler calls in to discuss his fondness for TPC Scottsdale, how he improved in working with Butch Harmon and more.
WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am cut short by heavy rains
NBC News meteorologist Dylan Dreyer discusses the latest weather updates from TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona, where inclement weather brought an early end to the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am.
Thomas chasing perfect with swing at Phoenix Open
Justin Thomas is 'chasing perfect' with his golf swing, and the Golf Central crew analyze what that means for Thomas ahead of the WM Phoenix Open.