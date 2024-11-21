Watch Now
Ko 'dialed in' to begin CME Group Tour Champ.
The Golf Central team breaks down Lydia Ko's first round at the CME Group Tour Championship and how it compared to her previous success in the event.
Korda hoping to get right after even-par CME Rd. 1
Korda hoping to get right after even-par CME Rd. 1
Golf Central analyzes what makes Nelly Korda's golf swing so "poetic" before looking back on her even-par CME Group Tour Championship Round 1, which saw her struggle on the greens.
HLs: BMW Australian PGA Championship, Round 1
HLs: BMW Australian PGA Championship, Round 1
Watch highlights from first-round action of the 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship, part of the DP World Tour.
Clark makes big splash at RSM Classic pro-am
Clark makes big splash at RSM Classic pro-am
Rex Hoggard reports on Caitlin Clark's appearance at the RSM Classic pro-am, explaining what the star power of the WNBA phenom means for the event and golf as whole.
Thitikul hoping to inspire more Thai golfers
Thitikul hoping to inspire more Thai golfers
Jeeno Thitikul sits down with Golf Central to discuss her Aon Risk Reward Challenge win, identifying the strongest part of her game and why she strives to inspire more Thai golfers to compete overseas.
Chronicling the growth of LPGA, women's sports
Chronicling the growth of LPGA, women's sports
The Golf Central crew breaks down the 'evolution' of women's sports, particularly through the LPGA and how the CME Group Tour Championship is pushing women's golf to a new level.
Anticipation high for LPGA finale, historic purse
Anticipation high for LPGA finale, historic purse
Amy Rogers reports on the anticipation leading up to the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship and the record $4M paid to the winner, as well as player reactions to the 2025 schedule.
Bryan ready for whatever happens at RSM Classic
Bryan ready for whatever happens at RSM Classic
Wesley Bryan reflects on his play over the last few months, where he's recorded four top-25 finishes in five starts, before sharing why he's at ease no matter what happens at the RSM Classic.
Immelman: PNC with son will be 'extra special'
Immelman: PNC with son will be 'extra special'
Trevor Immelman joins Golf Central to talk about playing at the PNC Championship with his son Jacob, Scottie Scheffler's year, the new PGA Tour rule proposals and whether Rory McIlroy will complete his career grand slam.
Campos in disbelief over first PGA Tour victory
Campos in disbelief over first PGA Tour victory
Rafael Campos was emotional after everything came together for him to get his first PGA Tour win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Lawrence, McKibbin earn PGA Tour cards for 2025
Lawrence, McKibbin earn PGA Tour cards for 2025
There are 10 DP World Tour golfers who earned PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season on Sunday at the DP World Tour Championship, including Thriston Lawrence, Matteo Manassero, Tom McKibbin, Jesper Svensson and Paul Waring.