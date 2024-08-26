 Skip navigation
Top News

AIG Women's Open - Day Three
Nine U.S. players, eight European players qualify for Solheim Cup
The Ally Challenge - Final Round
Stewart Cink wins first PGA Tour Champions event at Ally Challenge
GOLF: AUG 25 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - BMW Championship
2024 BMW Championship prize money: Full payout from the second FedExCup playoff event

Top Clips

nbc_snf_brissettsackv4_240825.jpg
Pats’ Brissett shaken up after Henry sack
nbc_snf_danielsintv_240825.jpg
Daniels on earning the starting job at Washington
nbc_snf_patriotstd_240825.jpg
Maye connects with Harris for the Pats TD

Top News

AIG Women's Open - Day Three
Nine U.S. players, eight European players qualify for Solheim Cup
The Ally Challenge - Final Round
Stewart Cink wins first PGA Tour Champions event at Ally Challenge
GOLF: AUG 25 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - BMW Championship
2024 BMW Championship prize money: Full payout from the second FedExCup playoff event

Top Clips

nbc_snf_brissettsackv4_240825.jpg
Pats’ Brissett shaken up after Henry sack
nbc_snf_danielsintv_240825.jpg
Daniels on earning the starting job at Washington
nbc_snf_patriotstd_240825.jpg
Maye connects with Harris for the Pats TD

Ko reflects on 'Cinderella' run after Women's Open

August 25, 2024 08:07 PM
Lydia Ko speaks after winning the AIG Women's Open about her run of success in recent weeks and discusses the amount of fun she had at St. Andrews.
3:51
Thomas last in, Scheffler struggling before finale
12:37
Bradley ‘felt in control’ at the BMW final round
5:34
Highlights: ‘Colorado Chaos’ at the BMW, Round 3
2:02
Bradley proud of his ‘fight’ at BMW, Round 3
1:18
Schauffele flies up the board on Moving Day at BMW
7:32
Is McIlroy putting too much on his plate?
5:00
Who will make up the two Presidents Cup teams?
5:13
Scheffler, Schauffele finish Round 1 strong
7:46
How BMW Champ. leader Bradley thrives in elevation
15:34
Nicklaus reflects on his most iconic golf memories
