Tennis: US Open
Coco Gauff loses 6-1, 6-2 to Amanda Anisimova in China Open semifinals
MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
McKinstry lifts Tigers over Mariners 3-2 in 11 innings in ALDS opener
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Ohtani’s pitching leads Dodgers to Game 1 win despite 4 strikeouts at the plate

nbc_nba_pg_melvnor_251005.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Phoenix
JeremiahSmithCompMinnesota.jpg
Highlights: Smith scores two TDs vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_min_osu_251004.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State dominates Minnesota

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tennis: US Open
Coco Gauff loses 6-1, 6-2 to Amanda Anisimova in China Open semifinals
MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
McKinstry lifts Tigers over Mariners 3-2 in 11 innings in ALDS opener
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Ohtani’s pitching leads Dodgers to Game 1 win despite 4 strikeouts at the plate

nbc_nba_pg_melvnor_251005.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Phoenix
JeremiahSmithCompMinnesota.jpg
Highlights: Smith scores two TDs vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_min_osu_251004.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State dominates Minnesota

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kuchar's confidence shows with play in Jackson

October 4, 2025 10:37 PM
Matt Kuchar "desperately" wants to get inside the top 100 by the end of the fall and took a good step toward doing so in Round 3 of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
nbc_golf_stacylewis_251004.jpg
2:17
Lewis: ‘Physically, I’m ready’ for retirement
nbc_golf_higgo_251004.jpg
3:16
Higgo won’t chase during Round 4 in Jackson
nbc_golf_nellykorda_251004.jpg
0:55
Nelly ‘a little disappointed’ in not winning Lotte
nbc_golf_tomkim_251003.jpg
6:09
Kim looking to rejoin winner’s circle at Sanderson
nbc_golf_gcblock2_251002.jpg
5:02
Analyzing Homa’s first round at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_bethann_251001.jpg
9:20
Why Solheim Cup doesn’t have the Envelope Rule
nbc_golf_euroryder_251001.jpg
5:53
European Ryder Cup team condemns crowd hostility
nbc_golf_toddlewis_251001.jpg
5:52
Højgaard: European team has a DNA in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_furykint_251001.jpg
7:38
Furyk: U.S. team showed a lot of grit at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_lpgaupdatev2_250930.jpg
5:19
Korda seeks first 2025 win at Lotte Championship
nbc_golf_rexlavclipSDR_251001.jpg
10:17
Will Tiger be U.S. captain for 46th Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_dereksprague_250930.jpg
13:06
Sprague on Ryder Cup crowd control procedures
nbc_golf_richlerner_250930.jpg
15:42
U.S. needs ‘European template’ in Ryder Cup play
nbc_golf_gtrorydiscussion_250930.jpg
07:51
‘Sun is shining’ on McIlroy after stellar 2025
nbc_golf_rydercupfansv2_250929.jpg
09:47
Lavner: Changing envelope rule a tricky situation
nbc_golf_brandelryderrecap_250929.jpg
13:43
Examining Team USA mistakes in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rydercupfans_250929.jpg
08:13
Should 2033 PGA Champ. be moved from Bethpage?
nbc_golf_gcp_teamusagrades_250928.jpg
06:38
DeChambeau, Schauffele top US Ryder Cup performers
nbc_golf_gcp_teameurogrades_250928.jpg
14:40
Fleetwood leads Europe’s top Ryder Cup performers
tie.jpg
03:46
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
nbc_golf_podfansclip_250924.jpg
04:47
Bethpage Black to offer unique viewing experience
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250920.jpg
03:53
Rory-Bryson beef heating up ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_dpwt_250920.jpg
06:49
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 3
nbc_golf_kornferryr3_250920.jpg
07:57
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 3
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
02:00
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
06:53
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
nbc_golf_kornferryr2_250919.jpg
07:58
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 2
nbc_golf_dpwt_250918.jpg
04:08
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
nbc_golf_kfthighlights_250918.jpg
04:18
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 1
nbc_golf_capgemini_250917.jpg
12:36
Watson reflects on Ryder Cup as player and captain
Road_to_Ryder_raw.jpg
01:41
Will Scheffler carry dominance over to Ryder Cup?
Lewis_retirement_raw.jpg
09:10
Lewis unpacks retiring from LPGA after 2025 season
nbc_golf_roundtable_250917.jpg
10:41
Bethpage Black will have ‘very, very vocal crowd’
nbc_golf_reidint_250916.jpg
12:07
Reid: Golf is better when Hull is winning
nbc_golf_kapalua_250916.jpg
05:20
Kapalua will not host 2026 edition of The Sentry
nbc_golf_ryderrt_250916.jpg
08:39
How will U.S. Ryder Cup team integrate DeChambeau?
nbc_golf_darrenclarke_250915.jpg
12:54
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_lannywadkinsinterview_250915.jpg
12:47
Wadkins: Bradley made ‘great decision’ to not play
nbc_golf_roundtable_250915.jpg
12:05
Scheffler brings ‘intimidation factor’ to U.S.
nbc_golf_koivungcpod_250915.jpg
07:39
Koivun displays difficulties of pro decision

nbc_nba_pg_melvnor_251005.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Phoenix
JeremiahSmithCompMinnesota.jpg
02:30
Highlights: Smith scores two TDs vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_min_osu_251004.jpg
09:16
Highlights: Ohio State dominates Minnesota
nbc_cfb_wiscoumehl_251004.jpg
04:50
Highlights: Michigan surges past Wisconsin late
ucla_psu.jpg
05:00
Highlights: UCLA shocks Penn State in Los Angeles
nbc_nba_pg_minvden_251004.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets
nbc_cfb_tate_comp_251004.jpg
01:17
HLs: Tate explodes for Ohio State vs. Minnesota
nbc_rtf_pennstatev2_251004.jpg
06:10
Unpacking Penn State’s shocking loss to UCLA
nbc_rtf_bamavandyv2_251004.jpg
03:13
Alabama ‘did what they had to do’ vs. Vanderbilt
nbc_nba_pg_orlvmia_251004.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Magic vs. Heat
nbc_cfb_ryanday_intr_251004.jpg
01:42
Day breaks down Ohio State’s win vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_ohio_julian_intrv_251004.jpg
01:07
Sayin discusses OSU’s offense vs. Minnesota
nbc_nba_pg_brkvjer_251004.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nets v. Hapoel Jerusalem
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251004.jpg
03:40
Iamaleava, Neuheisel shine in UCLA’s win vs. PSU
nbc_rtf_cincyvirginia_251004.jpg
03:03
Cincinnati and Virginia earn impressive wins
nbc_rtf_texasunc_251004.jpg
04:04
North Carolina and Texas disappoint in Week 6
nbc_cfb_ohio_td5_jeremiah2_251004.jpg
01:02
Smith scores second TD of game vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_ohio_trick_td_use_251004.jpg
03:04
OSU’s trick play return sets up Jackson TD
nbc_golf_lotter4_251004.jpg
08:53
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 4
nbc_cfb_halftime_show_251004.jpg
02:39
What’s next for Penn State and Texas after Week 6?
nbc_imsa_mustangroval_251004.jpg
15:38
Highlights: Mustang Challenge at Charlotte Roval
nbc_cfb_ohiostate_td3_251004.jpg
01:02
Tate torches Minnesota defense for Ohio State TD
nbc_cfb_oho_td2_jeremiah_1_251004.jpg
47
Sayin hits Smith for touchdown vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_ohio_td1_251004.jpg
01:03
Ohio State’s Donaldson powers in vs. Minnesota
nbc_nas_xfinityroval_251004.jpg
09:55
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Charlotte on The CW
nbc_golf_sanderson3_251004.jpg
08:13
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
PennStateUpsetLoss.jpg
02:38
UCLA stuns Penn State for first win of 2025
nbc_cfb_ndboise_251004.jpg
09:14
Highlights: Notre Dame overpowers Boise State
nbc_cfb_freemanint_251004.jpg
01:10
Freeman knew Boise State would be ‘gritty’ vs. ND
nbc_cfb_carrint_251004.jpg
42
Carr: Notre Dame’s depth is ‘unbelievable’