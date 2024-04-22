Watch Now
Korda tapped into her 'bubble' on Chevron Sunday
Nelly Korda explains the challenge of finishing her third round and all of her fourth round on Sunday at the Chevron Championship to earn her second major and tie the longest LPGA Tour winning streak at five.
Sorenstam hopes Korda keeps going after tying mark
Annika Sorenstam joins Golf Central after Nelly Korda tied her (and Nancy Lopez's) record of five straight LPGA victories, saying she hopes Korda "keeps going" and tries to stay present in the wake of making history.
Lopez praises Korda’s poise during win streak
Nancy Lopez, whose record of five-straight LPGA Tour victories Nelly Korda tied by taking the Chevron Championship, explains the special traits she sees in Korda and the magnitude of Korda's accomplishment.
Former GC host Sparks passes away at age 50
Stephanie Sparks, former golfer and co-host of Golf Channel's "Big Break," has passed away at the age of 50.
Bjørn, Fish lead at Invited Celebrity Classic
The Golf Central crew checks in on the pros and celebrities in action at the Invited Celebrity Classic.
How Korda is capitalizing on Chevron setup
Nelly Korda explains how she came to the mindset that has her in the running for a fifth-straight win, and the Golf Central crew explains what they've seen from Korda at the Chevron Championship.
Scheffler posts ‘ho-hum’ 6-under 65 in RBC Round 2
Scottie Scheffler had a "ho-hum" Round 2 of the RBC Heritage on Friday, posting a bogey-free round for a 6-under 65. Watch some of his best shots of the day.
McIlroy ‘determined’ to get to top of his game
The Golf Central crew breaks down Rory McIlroy's performance in Round 1 of the RBC Heritage and McIlroy talks about the process he's going through to improve his game.
Korda, Scheffler dominating with similar mindsets
The Golf Central crew discuss Nelly Korda and Scottie Scheffler dominating the LPGA and PGA Tour, respectively, at the same time -- and how much their dominance motivates each other.
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, semifinals
Relive the best shots and moments from the semifinal round of the LPGA T-Moblie Match Play.