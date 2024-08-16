 Skip navigation
2024 U.S. Amateur
Stars depart in mass, but eight players remain determined to fill void at U.S. Amateur
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich to have season-ending back surgery
NBA: Championship Parade
2024-25 NBA regular season schedule released

nbc_golf_gc_schefflerlites_240815.jpg
HLs: Scheffler’s solid start at FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_sales_CDW_240815.jpg
Inside Matsuyama’s strong Round 1 at TPC Southwind
nbc_golf_fedexchamprd1_240815.jpg
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Schauffele bogey free to open St. Jude

August 15, 2024 09:10 PM
Don't miss highlights from Xander Schauffele's bogey-free opening round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and hear what he's been working on to improve his form after the Paris Olympics.
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerlites_240815.jpg
4:48
HLs: Scheffler’s solid start at FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_gc_lowry_240813.jpg
3:58
Lowry details preparations for FedExCup
nbc_golf_gc_fleetwood_240813.jpg
2:53
Fleetwood: Olympic silver medal is ‘very special’
nbc_golf_gc_alcottintv_240812.jpg
9:12
Alcott: Ko has ‘made her mark’ on women’s golf
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_240812.jpg
5:48
Malixi was ‘magical’ in U.S. Women’s Amateur win
nbc_golf_sales_penske_wyndham_240812.jpg
1:35
Inside Rai’s, Greyserman’s Wyndham performances
nbc_golf_gc_kordathompson_240812.jpg
3:00
‘Inconsistencies’ continue for Korda at Olympics
golf_gc_kucharint_240811__670167.jpg
5:07
Tough shot pushed Kuchar to delay Wyndham finish
nbc_golf_gc_kuchar_240811.jpg
7:07
Kuchar walks off 18th hole in ‘bizarre’ fashion
nbc_golf_raiiint_240811.jpg
2:54
Rai ‘patient and focused’ en route to Wyndham win
