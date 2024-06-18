 Skip navigation
Daniel Suarez takes oath to become U.S. citizen
Nelly Korda looks to regain mojo at KPMG Women’s PGA, following missed cuts
Travelers Championship 2024 tee times: Round 1 and Round 2 at TPC River Highlands

Lewis knows she ‘can be successful’ at Sahalee
Can Korda bounce back at Sahalee CC?
Can rookie McConkey become Chargers’ next WR1?

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Zhang keeping a good mindset at KPMG Women's PGA

June 18, 2024 05:29 PM
Rose Zhang shares her mindset entering the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and how Sahalee Country Club suits her game, as well as her growth on Tour in such a short amount of time.
8:11
Lewis knows she ‘can be successful’ at Sahalee
6:39
Tappen previews KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit
10:25
Vu putting blinders on at KPMG Women’s PGA
5:17
McIlroy faces mental battle after U.S. Open loss
7:36
Green: I’m looking forward to test at KPMG
2:40
Korda seeking A-game after putting struggles
4:07
Vu’s win in first event back a reminder of talent
2:02
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 3
1:31
Scheffler must adjust his game for U.S. Open
3:14
Grant makes history again at Scandinavian Mixed
