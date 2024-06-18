Watch Now
Zhang keeping a good mindset at KPMG Women's PGA
Rose Zhang shares her mindset entering the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and how Sahalee Country Club suits her game, as well as her growth on Tour in such a short amount of time.
Lewis knows she ‘can be successful’ at Sahalee
LPGA legend Stacy Lewis speaks with Golf Central about KPMG's contributions to women's golf, Lexi Thompson's "resilience," and how she feels ahead of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Tappen previews KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit
Kathryn Tappen joins Golf Central to discuss her expectations for hosting the 10th annual KPMG Women's Leadership Summit, how the event generates inspiring conversations and more.
Vu putting blinders on at KPMG Women’s PGA
Lilia Vu Interview talks about her successful comeback following a back injury, what she looks forward to at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and what her favorite Taylor Swift song has been during her recovery.
McIlroy faces mental battle after U.S. Open loss
The Golf Central crew discusses how Rory McIlroy can overcome heartbreak after a dramatic finish at the U.S. Open. The 35 year-old missed two par putts inside of four feet, losing out on his fifth major title.
Green: I’m looking forward to test at KPMG
2019 KPMG Women's PGA Champion Hannah Green joins Golf Central to discuss her preparation for this year's tournament and what local information she's gathering about the course.
Korda seeking A-game after putting struggles
After missing the cut in her last two starts on the LPGA Tour, Nelly Korda looks to regain momentum from the greens ahead of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, where she emerged victorious in 2021.
Vu’s win in first event back a reminder of talent
Lilia Vu may have been overshadowed by Nelly Korda earlier in the season, but her Meijer LPGA Classic win in her first event after her back injury reminded everyone she's still one of the best players on the Tour.
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 3
Watch the best moments from the final round of the 2024 PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship.
Scheffler must adjust his game for U.S. Open
George Savaricas and Johnson Wagner discuss how Scottie Scheffler should approach the U.S. Open at Pinehurst after winning the 2024 Memorial Tournament, his fifth PGA Tour victory of the year.
Grant makes history again at Scandinavian Mixed
The Golf Central crew recaps Linn Grant's victory in the DP World Tour Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, where she became the first female winner in DP World Tour history following Sebastian Soderberg's final round collapse.