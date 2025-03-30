Watch Now
Scheffler will be in 'chaser mode' at Houston Open
The Golf Central crew analyzes Scottie Scheffler's performance during the third round of the Houston Open and how he's going into "chaser mode" for the final round of the tournament.
Lee: My ‘irons have been amazing’ at Houston Open
Australian Min Woo Lee shares how he was able to shoot a 7-under 63 in the third round of the Houston Open, describing how his hard work is paying off and detailing how his irons have helped him secure a four-shot lead.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Houston Open
Watch the best of Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra at the Houston Open, feat. conversations with Roger Clemens, Jim Crane and Padraig Harrington. Special thanks to the Space Center of Houston for their assistance.
Scheffler’s putter heats up at Houston Open, Rd. 2
Scottie Scheffler propels himself into the lead at the Texas Children's Houston Open with a hot putter and discusses the difference in his game from The Players to this week.
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the DP World Tour's Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club.
Scheffler overcomes conditions at Houston Open
Scottie Scheffler finds himself two shots back of the lead after the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he went bogey-free while navigating tough conditions.
Are Scheffler, McIlroy in early stages of rivalry?
The Golf Central Pregame crew discusses Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, documenting their recent performances on the 2025 PGA Tour and analyzing if there is a rivalry brewing between the two star golfers.
HLs: McIlroy even after Round 1 of Houston Open
The Golf Central crew analyzes some of Rory McIlroy's best shots during the first round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open, where McIlroy shot an even-par 70 in his final event before the Masters Tournament.
Korda excited for LPGA’s growth, next generation
Nelly Korda shares what she is hoping to gain in her return to action and the excitement around the LPGA's growth with the next generation of golfers coming up.
Tosti: My passion is authentic, just ‘who I am’
Alejandro Tosti tells Matt Adams on Golf Central about how he fell in love with golf growing up in Argentina, the passion he shows on the PGA Tour and how a charity event sparked a friendship with Jay Monahan.