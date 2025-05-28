 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PNC Championship - Round Two
Charlie Woods wins first AJGA invitational against loaded field that included top-ranked junior
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers
Ben Casparius embraces the chaos of his integral role in the Dodgers’ bullpen
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz sings to French Open fans after winning a second-round match at Roland-Garros

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
nbc_dps_pacersknicksgame4recap_250528.jpg
Haliburton is ‘here to stay’ after Game 4 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PNC Championship - Round Two
Charlie Woods wins first AJGA invitational against loaded field that included top-ranked junior
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers
Ben Casparius embraces the chaos of his integral role in the Dodgers’ bullpen
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz sings to French Open fans after winning a second-round match at Roland-Garros

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
nbc_dps_pacersknicksgame4recap_250528.jpg
Haliburton is ‘here to stay’ after Game 4 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hutchinson leads early 2025 DPOY odds

May 28, 2025 12:13 PM
Devin McCourty joins Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed to explain why they are surprised Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson is leading 2025 DPOY odds, and which other defensive players fans should keep an eye on.

Related Videos

nbc_csu_devintushpush_250528.jpg
02:31
Teams should prepare for tush push with live reps
nbc_pft_insugnedpicks_250528.jpg
07:35
Analyzing second-round picks who are unsigned
nbc_pft_billshardknocks_250528.jpg
01:36
McDermott: Cameras, mics in meetings will be tough
nbc_pft_newcoordinators_250528.jpg
13:57
PFT Draft: Most important new coordinators
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250528.jpg
07:04
Chase on the fence about Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_chasepreseason_250528.jpg
06:33
Chase questions if starters should play preseason
nbc_pft_jamescook_250528.jpg
13:54
‘Borderline-special’ Cook is not at Bills OTAs
nbc_pft_tbonrodgers_250528.jpg
07:43
Bradshaw: PIT possibly signing Rodgers is ‘a joke’
nbc_pft_rudolph_250528.jpg
05:13
How Rudolph is dealing with the Rodgers noise
nbc_pft_haasonreddick_250528.jpg
01:58
Assessing why Reddick isn’t at start of Bucs’ OTAs
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250528.jpg
08:12
Why Cousins not being at OTAs is good for Falcons
nbc_pft_joeybosa_250528.jpg
09:58
McDermott ‘concerned’ by J. Bosa’s injury history
nbc_roto_saintsqbv2_250527.jpg
01:41
Could Rattler be starting QB for Saints in 2025?
nbc_pftpm_belichickuncangle_250527.jpg
11:05
Unpacking Belichick and Hudson ‘disaster’ at UNC
nbc_roto_kirkcousins_250527.jpg
01:28
Report: Cousins could be trade fit with Steelers
nbc_pftpm_belichickstory_250527.jpg
09:40
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
nbc_fnia_eaglestop5_250527.jpg
06:42
Are the 2024 Eagles a top 5 NFL team of all-time?
nbc_fnia_moreinternationalgms_250527.jpg
06:04
How international games help team bonding
nbc_fnia_purdyextension_250527.jpg
08:42
Purdy ‘is right person’ to lead the 49ers
nbc_fnia_tushpush_250527.jpg
07:57
Dungy ‘disappointed’ to see tush push stay in 2025
nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
08:42
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
02:33
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?
nbc_pft_browns_kevinstefanksi_qb_250527.jpg
07:49
Stefanski won’t split Browns’ QB reps evenly
nbc_pft_afcqbpressurecooker_250527.jpg
16:18
Scale of 1-10: AFC QB Pressure Cooker
nbc_pft_rodgers_lockerroom_250527.jpg
06:24
Are Rodgers’ beliefs a locker-room distraction?
nbc_pft_rodgers_steelers_250527.jpg
03:39
Florio: Rodgers has ‘got the hand’ with Steelers
packerswrs.jpg
05:05
Rodgers recalls studs Packers drafted in Rd. 2, 3
nbc_pft_rodgersretiringpacker_250527.jpg
09:08
Rodgers open to retiring as member of Packers
nbc_pft_rodgersnumber_250527.jpg
04:44
What number would Rodgers wear with Steelers?
nbc_pft_rodgershintssteelers_250527.jpg
06:44
Rodgers drops massive hint he’ll play for Steelers

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
09:41
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
04:06
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
nbc_dps_pacersknicksgame4recap_250528.jpg
09:44
Haliburton is ‘here to stay’ after Game 4 win
nbc_dlb_pacersandhaliburton_250528.jpg
08:45
Haliburton’s triple-double mimics a ‘perfect game’
nbc_pl_mcallgoals_250528.jpg
21:49
Every City goal scored during the ’24 PL season
nbc_dlb_ecfgm4reax_250528.jpg
06:40
Brunson has been a ‘liability’ against Pacers
nbc_roto_fo4thqtr_250528.jpg
02:20
Gauff could secure the 2025 French Open title
nbc_dps_stephenjackson_250528.jpg
12:31
Thunder on cusp of NBA Finals thanks to defense
nbc_roto_fo3rdqtr_250528.jpg
01:59
Eyes on Andreeva in French Open third round
nbc_roto_ecfmvp_250528.jpg
02:18
Haliburton the clear runaway to win EC Finals MVP?
nbc_dps_quinnbuckner_250528.jpg
12:07
Haliburton has Pacers one win from NBA Finals
nbc_roto_indnykgm5_250528.jpg
01:59
Back Pacers outright with NYK fading defensively
nbc_golf_lydiakofeature_250528.jpg
06:19
Tracing Ko’s history-making career success
nbc_roto_hartenstein_250528.jpg
01:44
Target Hartenstein’s under if Thunder go small
nbc_pl_arsallcornergoals_250528.jpg
03:27
Every Arsenal corner-kick goal in the PL season
nbc_pl_arsenalallgoals_250528.jpg
21:25
Every Arsenal goal scored during the ’24 PL season
nbc_golf_semitalk_250527.jpg
03:33
NCAA title stage is set for Virginia, Oklahoma St.
2025tourchampionshipannouncement.jpg
06:59
PGA Tour announces changes to Tour Championship
nbc_golf_ncaa_menssemi_250527.jpg
22:09
HLs: NCAA Men’s Team Match Play, semifinals
nbc_golf_paulav2_250527.jpg
07:10
Creamer’s journey to 2010 U.S. Women’s Open title
MemorialJackMPX.jpg
04:08
Nicklaus ‘surprised’ McIlroy is skipping Memorial
nbc_golf_haskinsaward_250527.jpg
02:28
North Carolina’s Ford wins Haskins Award
nbc_moto_t24deegandisc_250527.jpg
03:45
Deegan’s mental strength results in dominant sweep
nbc_golf_lydiako_250527.jpg
14:09
Ko feeling relaxed heading into U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_moto_t24sextondisc_250527.jpg
06:08
Sexton tosses goggles, crashes out of MX opener
nbc_golf_nellykorda_250527.jpg
10:01
Korda excited for ‘demanding’ U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_moto_t24tomacdisc_250527.jpg
09:21
What we learned from Jett vs. Tomac at Fox Raceway
nbc_golf_amyrogers_250527.jpg
12:27
Erin Hills will test players at U.S. Women’s Open
ncaagolfquarterfinalsteammatchplay.jpg
13:39
HLs: NCAA Men’s Team Match Play, quarterfinals
nbc_roto_mayerbregman_v2_250527.jpg
01:45
Mayer joins Red Sox after Bregman lands on IL