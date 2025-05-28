 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers
Ben Casparius embraces the chaos of his integral role in the Dodgers’ bullpen
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz sings to French Open fans after winning a second-round match at Roland-Garros
Ronel Blanco
Astros’ Ronel Blanco is set for season-ending Tommy John surgery

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
nbc_dps_pacersknicksgame4recap_250528.jpg
Haliburton is ‘here to stay’ after Game 4 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Eyes on Andreeva in French Open third round

May 28, 2025 11:44 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the odds on players to watch in the third round of the women's French Open, including Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula and Paula Badosa.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
09:41
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
04:06
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
nbc_dps_pacersknicksgame4recap_250528.jpg
09:44
Haliburton is ‘here to stay’ after Game 4 win
nbc_dlb_pacersandhaliburton_250528.jpg
08:45
Haliburton’s triple-double mimics a ‘perfect game’
nbc_pl_mcallgoals_250528.jpg
21:49
Every City goal scored during the ’24 PL season
nbc_csu_devintushpush_250528.jpg
02:31
Teams should prepare for tush push with live reps
nbc_dlb_ecfgm4reax_250528.jpg
06:40
Brunson has been a ‘liability’ against Pacers
nbc_csu_2025dpoyodds_250528.jpg
02:03
Hutchinson leads early 2025 DPOY odds
nbc_roto_fo4thqtr_250528.jpg
02:20
Gauff could secure the 2025 French Open title
nbc_dps_stephenjackson_250528.jpg
12:31
Thunder on cusp of NBA Finals thanks to defense
nbc_roto_ecfmvp_250528.jpg
02:18
Haliburton the clear runaway to win EC Finals MVP?
nbc_dps_quinnbuckner_250528.jpg
12:07
Haliburton has Pacers one win from NBA Finals
nbc_roto_indnykgm5_250528.jpg
01:59
Back Pacers outright with NYK fading defensively
nbc_golf_lydiakofeature_250528.jpg
06:19
Tracing Ko’s history-making career success
nbc_roto_hartenstein_250528.jpg
01:44
Target Hartenstein’s under if Thunder go small
nbc_pl_arsallcornergoals_250528.jpg
03:27
Every Arsenal corner-kick goal in the PL season
nbc_pl_arsenalallgoals_250528.jpg
21:25
Every Arsenal goal scored during the ’24 PL season
nbc_pft_insugnedpicks_250528.jpg
07:35
Analyzing second-round picks who are unsigned
nbc_pft_billshardknocks_250528.jpg
01:36
McDermott: Cameras, mics in meetings will be tough
nbc_pft_newcoordinators_250528.jpg
13:57
PFT Draft: Most important new coordinators
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250528.jpg
07:04
Chase on the fence about Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_chasepreseason_250528.jpg
06:33
Chase questions if starters should play preseason
nbc_pft_jamescook_250528.jpg
13:54
‘Borderline-special’ Cook is not at Bills OTAs
nbc_pft_tbonrodgers_250528.jpg
07:43
Bradshaw: PIT possibly signing Rodgers is ‘a joke’
nbc_pft_rudolph_250528.jpg
05:13
How Rudolph is dealing with the Rodgers noise
nbc_pft_haasonreddick_250528.jpg
01:58
Assessing why Reddick isn’t at start of Bucs’ OTAs
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250528.jpg
08:12
Why Cousins not being at OTAs is good for Falcons
nbc_pft_joeybosa_250528.jpg
09:58
McDermott ‘concerned’ by J. Bosa’s injury history
nbc_golf_semitalk_250527.jpg
03:33
NCAA title stage is set for Virginia, Oklahoma St.
2025tourchampionshipannouncement.jpg
06:59
PGA Tour announces changes to Tour Championship