 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PNC Championship - Round Two
Charlie Woods wins first AJGA invitational against loaded field that included top-ranked junior
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers
Ben Casparius embraces the chaos of his integral role in the Dodgers’ bullpen
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz sings to French Open fans after winning a second-round match at Roland-Garros

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
nbc_dlb_pacersandhaliburton_250528.jpg
Haliburton’s triple-double mimics a ‘perfect game’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PNC Championship - Round Two
Charlie Woods wins first AJGA invitational against loaded field that included top-ranked junior
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers
Ben Casparius embraces the chaos of his integral role in the Dodgers’ bullpen
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz sings to French Open fans after winning a second-round match at Roland-Garros

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
nbc_dlb_pacersandhaliburton_250528.jpg
Haliburton’s triple-double mimics a ‘perfect game’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Haliburton is 'here to stay' after Game 4 win

May 28, 2025 01:18 PM
Dan Patrick reacts to Tyrese Haliburton's "perfect game" in Game 4 against the Knicks, explaining why he is "here to stay" before unpacking the state of other current 3-1 series.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_stephenjackson_250528.jpg
12:31
Thunder on cusp of NBA Finals thanks to defense
nbc_dps_quinnbuckner_250528.jpg
12:07
Haliburton has Pacers one win from NBA Finals
knickswingamefour.jpg
18:30
Knicks showed ‘character’ in Game 3 comeback win
nbc_dps_rossdellengerinterview_250527.jpg
10:27
Will College Football Playoff expand to 16 teams?
nbc_dps_thundertwolvesgame4recap_250527.jpg
04:33
OKC’s defense deserves ‘credit’ for Game 4 win
irsay.jpg
17:37
Florio: Irsay was ‘overwhelmingly authentic’
nbc_dps_knickspacersrecap_250522.jpg
10:26
Pacers’ depth, Nesmith ‘wore the Knicks down’
ShaiMVPDPS.jpg
19:25
SGA’s MVP showcases NBA’s international influence
nbc_dps_tompelissero_250522.jpg
10:57
Lurie had ‘orchestrated plan’ to keep tush push
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_250521.jpg
11:41
NFL allowing Olympic participation is ‘brilliant’
nbc_dps_waynegretzkyinterview_250521.jpg
19:44
Gretzky: I’m not the greatest hockey player ever
nbc_dps_tushpusrevisal_250520.jpg
08:40
Analyzing the timeline of the tush push vote
hali_brunson.jpg
10:53
Why Pacers are ‘the better team’ in ECF
nbc_dps_albertbeerinterview_250520.jpg
19:20
Breer: NFL is trying to ‘legitimize’ flag football
nbc_dps_contractextensions_250520.jpg
08:10
49ers smart to pay future ‘Hall of Famer’ Warner
nbc_dps_rebeccaloweinterview_250519.jpg
07:28
Lowe: Crystal Palace’s FA Cup win was ‘incredible’
nbc_dps_tonyreali_250519.jpg
32:43
Reali explains why ESPN canceled Around the Horn
GiannisDPSWindy.jpg
17:32
Spurs make ‘most sense’ as Giannis landing spot
nbc_dps_nbaweekend_250519.jpg
05:24
Brunson, SGA bringing ‘star power’ to NBA playoffs
nbc_dps_nflschedulereleasereactionn_250515.jpg
06:13
Do Rodgers rumors play factor in PIT’s schedule?
nbc_dps_dponstephcurry_250515.jpg
07:05
What would motivate Curry to return to Warriors?
nbc_dps_miketiricointv_250515.jpg
12:58
Mike Tirico talks MJ joining NBC’s NBA coverage
nbc_dps_jasonkiddintv_250515.jpg
15:23
Mavs’ Jason Kidd talks upcoming draft, Luka trade
nbc_dps_rosstuckerintv_250515.jpg
11:19
Tucker: Sanders, Gabriel will both start for CLE
nbc_dps_nickwrightintv_v2_250514.jpg
16:00
MIL, CLE lead NBA’s awkward offseason situations
bench.jpg
15:56
Bench supports MLB’s decision to reinstate Rose
nbc_dps_celticsrally_250514.jpg
02:53
Celtics still have ‘nucleus’ despite Tatum injury
nbc_dps_peterose_250514.jpg
08:03
Rose’s HOF case remains a ‘long and winding road’
for_mpx.jpg
16:38
Flagg immediately alters Mavericks’ timeline
nbc_dps_chrisrussointerview_250513.jpg
16:57
Russo: Mavs winning lottery ‘is a little crazy’

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
09:41
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
04:06
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
nbc_dlb_pacersandhaliburton_250528.jpg
08:45
Haliburton’s triple-double mimics a ‘perfect game’
nbc_pl_mcallgoals_250528.jpg
21:49
Every City goal scored during the ’24 PL season
nbc_csu_devintushpush_250528.jpg
02:31
Teams should prepare for tush push with live reps
nbc_dlb_ecfgm4reax_250528.jpg
06:40
Brunson has been a ‘liability’ against Pacers
nbc_csu_2025dpoyodds_250528.jpg
02:03
Hutchinson leads early 2025 DPOY odds
nbc_roto_fo4thqtr_250528.jpg
02:20
Gauff could secure the 2025 French Open title
nbc_roto_fo3rdqtr_250528.jpg
01:59
Eyes on Andreeva in French Open third round
nbc_roto_ecfmvp_250528.jpg
02:18
Haliburton the clear runaway to win EC Finals MVP?
nbc_roto_indnykgm5_250528.jpg
01:59
Back Pacers outright with NYK fading defensively
nbc_golf_lydiakofeature_250528.jpg
06:19
Tracing Ko’s history-making career success
nbc_roto_hartenstein_250528.jpg
01:44
Target Hartenstein’s under if Thunder go small
nbc_pl_arsallcornergoals_250528.jpg
03:27
Every Arsenal corner-kick goal in the PL season
nbc_pl_arsenalallgoals_250528.jpg
21:25
Every Arsenal goal scored during the ’24 PL season
nbc_pft_insugnedpicks_250528.jpg
07:35
Analyzing second-round picks who are unsigned
nbc_pft_billshardknocks_250528.jpg
01:36
McDermott: Cameras, mics in meetings will be tough
nbc_pft_newcoordinators_250528.jpg
13:57
PFT Draft: Most important new coordinators
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250528.jpg
07:04
Chase on the fence about Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_chasepreseason_250528.jpg
06:33
Chase questions if starters should play preseason
nbc_pft_jamescook_250528.jpg
13:54
‘Borderline-special’ Cook is not at Bills OTAs
nbc_pft_tbonrodgers_250528.jpg
07:43
Bradshaw: PIT possibly signing Rodgers is ‘a joke’
nbc_pft_rudolph_250528.jpg
05:13
How Rudolph is dealing with the Rodgers noise
nbc_pft_haasonreddick_250528.jpg
01:58
Assessing why Reddick isn’t at start of Bucs’ OTAs
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250528.jpg
08:12
Why Cousins not being at OTAs is good for Falcons
nbc_pft_joeybosa_250528.jpg
09:58
McDermott ‘concerned’ by J. Bosa’s injury history
nbc_golf_semitalk_250527.jpg
03:33
NCAA title stage is set for Virginia, Oklahoma St.
2025tourchampionshipannouncement.jpg
06:59
PGA Tour announces changes to Tour Championship
nbc_golf_ncaa_menssemi_250527.jpg
22:09
HLs: NCAA Men’s Team Match Play, semifinals
nbc_golf_paulav2_250527.jpg
07:10
Creamer’s journey to 2010 U.S. Women’s Open title