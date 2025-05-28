Hope carries Tseng back to the U.S. Women’s Open

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale - Day 2
Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke headline Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships entry list
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews
Jack Nicklaus on defending Memorial champ Scottie Scheffler: ‘He plays a lot like I did’
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews
Memorial Tournament 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions for Muirfield Village Golf Club

Top Clips

nbc_roto_memorialwinnerv3_250528.jpg
Bet Schauffele, Hovland to win Memorial Tournament
nbc_roto_memorialtournamentv3_250528.jpg
Target Hovland, Jaeger bets in Memorial Tournament
nbc_roto_lionsoc_250528.jpg
Lions will have more downfield throws under new OC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale - Day 2
Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke headline Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships entry list
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews
Jack Nicklaus on defending Memorial champ Scottie Scheffler: ‘He plays a lot like I did’
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews
Memorial Tournament 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions for Muirfield Village Golf Club

Top Clips

nbc_roto_memorialwinnerv3_250528.jpg
Bet Schauffele, Hovland to win Memorial Tournament
nbc_roto_memorialtournamentv3_250528.jpg
Target Hovland, Jaeger bets in Memorial Tournament
nbc_roto_lionsoc_250528.jpg
Lions will have more downfield throws under new OC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hope carries Tseng back to the U.S. Women's Open

May 28, 2025 05:17 PM
Five-time major winner Yani Tseng returns to the big stage at the U.S. Women's Open, discussing how grateful she is to be competing for a major after dropping from the game's elite tier in 2012.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lf_yanitseng_250528.jpg
12:21
Hope carries Tseng back to the U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_paulav2_250527.jpg
7:10
Creamer’s journey to 2010 U.S. Women’s Open title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lydiako_250527.jpg
14:09
Ko feeling relaxed heading into U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellykorda_250527.jpg
10:01
Korda excited for ‘demanding’ U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amyrogers_250527.jpg
12:27
Erin Hills will test players at U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dullandushl_250520.jpg
4:45
Dull’s historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usopenqual_250519.jpg
4:27
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open Final Qualifying
Now Playing
nbc_golf_raymondrebell_250506.jpg
6:54
14-year-old in final stage of U.S. Open qualifying
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usamateurfinalround_240818.jpg
14:56
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usamateurday4_240817.jpg
13:46
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
Now Playing

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_memorialwinnerv3_250528.jpg
02:16
Bet Schauffele, Hovland to win Memorial Tournament
nbc_roto_memorialtournamentv3_250528.jpg
01:45
Target Hovland, Jaeger bets in Memorial Tournament
nbc_roto_lionsoc_250528.jpg
01:06
Lions will have more downfield throws under new OC
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_250528.jpg
01:22
Kingsbury discusses QB Daniels bulking up
nbc_golf_lf_thompsonthitikul_250528.jpg
02:27
How Thitikul gets more from her game with Callaway
nbc_roto_diggs_2050528.jpg
01:05
Diggs could make Patriots debut by Week 4
nbc_roto_vest_250528.jpg
01:18
Vest emerging as Tigers closer going forward
nicklaus_site_new.jpg
09:07
Barbara ‘humbled’ at Memorial with emotional Jack
nbc_roto_robertgarcia_250528.jpg
01:23
Garcia seems to be most trusted in Rangers bullpen
nbc_roto_westburg_250528.jpg
01:22
Orioles will get boost with Westburg’s return
nbc_roto_harper_250528.jpg
01:29
Harper day-to-day after x-rays come back negative
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250528.jpg
01:17
Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village a major test on Tour
nbc_pl_cheallgoals_250528.jpg
19:46
Every Chelsea goal scored during the ’24 PL season
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
09:41
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
04:06
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
nbc_pft_olsenontushpush_250528.jpg
06:23
Olsen: Shouldn’t penalize teams good at tush push
nbc_dps_pacersknicksgame4recap_250528.jpg
09:44
Haliburton is ‘here to stay’ after Game 4 win
nbc_dlb_pacersandhaliburton_250528.jpg
08:45
Haliburton’s triple-double mimics a ‘perfect game’
nbc_csu_darnoldsmith_250528.jpg
17:27
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Escaped From NY’
nbc_pl_mcallgoals_250528.jpg
21:49
Every City goal scored during the ’24 PL season
nbc_csu_devintushpush_250528.jpg
02:31
Teams should prepare for tush push with live reps
nbc_dlb_ecfgm4reax_250528.jpg
06:40
Brunson has been a ‘liability’ against Pacers
nbc_csu_devintop5defenses_250528.jpg
23:59
Broncos, Eagles lead McCourty’s top five defenses
nbc_csu_2025dpoyodds_250528.jpg
02:03
Hutchinson leads early 2025 DPOY odds
nbc_roto_fo4thqtr_250528.jpg
02:20
Gauff could secure the 2025 French Open title
nbc_dps_stephenjackson_250528.jpg
12:31
Thunder on cusp of NBA Finals thanks to defense
nbc_roto_fo3rdqtr_250528.jpg
01:59
Eyes on Andreeva in French Open third round
nbc_pl_liverpoolallgoals_250528.jpg
26:12
Every Liverpool goal scored in the 2024 PL season
nbc_roto_ecfmvp_250528.jpg
02:18
Haliburton the clear runaway to win EC Finals MVP?
nbc_dps_quinnbuckner_250528.jpg
12:07
Haliburton has Pacers one win from NBA Finals