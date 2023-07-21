 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2020 Supercars Championship: Townsville SuperSprint
Scott McLaughlin wants Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR leap: ‘I really hope he comes to America’
SX Nashville 2023 Colt Nichols AlignMedia.JPG
Colt Nichols counterpunches in SuperMotocross World Championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400 - Practice
Collaboration puts RFK Racing on the path to the playoffs

Top Clips

nbc_golf_waystar_230721.jpg
Hole Overview: Travis Smyth aces brand-new No. 17
nbc_nas_nxsqualhl_230721.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono
nbc_golf_lfopen_brianharman_230721.jpg
Harman’s ‘patience’ paying off at The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2020 Supercars Championship: Townsville SuperSprint
Scott McLaughlin wants Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR leap: ‘I really hope he comes to America’
SX Nashville 2023 Colt Nichols AlignMedia.JPG
Colt Nichols counterpunches in SuperMotocross World Championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400 - Practice
Collaboration puts RFK Racing on the path to the playoffs

Top Clips

nbc_golf_waystar_230721.jpg
Hole Overview: Travis Smyth aces brand-new No. 17
nbc_nas_nxsqualhl_230721.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono
nbc_golf_lfopen_brianharman_230721.jpg
Harman’s ‘patience’ paying off at The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What’s wrong with Thomas?

July 21, 2023 06:48 PM
In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the guys debate whether Brian Harman’s 5-shot lead is safe, analyze some of the chasers, and detail what’s gone wrong with Justin Thomas.