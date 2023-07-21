What’s wrong with Thomas?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Scott McLaughlin wants Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR leap: ‘I really hope he comes to America’
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Colt Nichols counterpunches in SuperMotocross World Championship
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Collaboration puts RFK Racing on the path to the playoffs
Top Clips
Hole Overview: Travis Smyth aces brand-new No. 17
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono
Harman’s ‘patience’ paying off at The Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Scott McLaughlin wants Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR leap: ‘I really hope he comes to America’
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Colt Nichols counterpunches in SuperMotocross World Championship
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Collaboration puts RFK Racing on the path to the playoffs
Top Clips
Hole Overview: Travis Smyth aces brand-new No. 17
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono
Harman’s ‘patience’ paying off at The Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
What’s wrong with Thomas?
July 21, 2023 06:48 PM
In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the guys debate whether Brian Harman’s 5-shot lead is safe, analyze some of the chasers, and detail what’s gone wrong with Justin Thomas.
Close Ad