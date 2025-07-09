Watch Now
Korda emphasizes 'balance' for Evian Championship
Nelly Korda addresses the media ahead of the Evian Championship, emphasizing the importance of "rest and recovery" as well as why you can "never stay comfortable" alongside the next generation of golfers.
Popert: My determination never wavered
Kipp Popert opens up regarding his health and golf journey and discusses his dream of winning a third-straight U.S. Adaptive Open title.
Scheffler bringing ‘clear game plan’ to Scotland
Rex Hoggard reports on how Scottie Scheffler is bringing a "clear game plan" to the Genesis Scottish Open and Rory McIlroy's outlook in a links golf event before returning home for The Open Championship.
Moore, Popert accept U.S. Adaptive Open medals
Kim Moore and Kipp Popert accept their medals after winning their respective overalls at the 2025 U.S. Adaptive Open and share what it means for them.
The unshakable optimism of Max Togisala
Max Togisala's life changed after becoming paralyzed after a skiing fall, but what didn't change was his positivity which allowed him to thrive in sports, winning the 2023 U.S. Adaptive Open in his category.
HLs: Sengul leads after ‘moving day’ at Woodmont
Watch the best shots and top moments from the second round of action at the U.S. Adaptive Open, and hear from Cassie Sengul, who sits atop the women's leaderboard going into the final round at Woodmont Country Club.
How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging
Andy Stevenson reports from the U.S. Adaptive Open, catching up with Ford Martin of the coordination impairment category and Max Togisala (seated players). Learn how the USGA made the course accessible yet challenging.
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
Brian Campbell shares how he leaned on his putting to claim his second win of 2025 and what it means to win twice after losing his Tour card before Golf Central analyzes his "quiet tenacity" in staying true to himself.
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
Despite falling short in a playoff, Emiliano Grillo gave "100 percent" at the John Deere Classic and is happy to see his game, and his world ranking, trending up.
Homa ‘wouldn’t change much’ in position at JDC
Max Homa recaps his third round of the John Deere Classic and why he "wouldn't change much" about his game before Golf Central analyzes how he has put himself in position to return to the winner's circle on the PGA Tour.