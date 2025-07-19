 Skip navigation
Top News

MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Haiden Deegan 02.jpg
2025 Washougal 250 Moto 2 LIVE Updates: Seth Hammaker earns the holeshot
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Sexton Hangtown practice crash
Chase Sexton beats Jett Lawrence in the 2025 Washougal 450 National
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros
White Sox place All-Star rookie right-hander Shane Smith on IL with sprained ankle

Top Clips

nbc_moto_washougal_jlawrenceintv_250719.jpg
Jett after loss: Washougal ‘just isn’t my track’
nbc_moto_washougal_sextonintv_250719.jpg
Sexton: ‘Feels really good’ to win Washougal
nbc_horse_haskellstakes_250719.jpg
Journalism surges ahead to win Haskell Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Will Scheffler be stopped on Open Sunday?

July 19, 2025 04:44 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner analyze Scottie Scheffler's four-shot lead entering Open Championship Sunday and what it will take to stop the World No. 1 from lifting the Claret Jug.

nbc_golf_gcminipodv3_250719.jpg
17:03
Open Saturday: Can Rory stop Scottie coronation?
nbc_golf_openrd2takeaways_250718.jpg
04:33
Portrush a ‘slam dunk’ in second time hosting Open
nbc_golf_gcpodopenrd1takeaways_250717.jpg
02:58
Open Thursday ‘right on pace’ of expectations
nbc_golf_intvstheopen_250713.jpg
03:36
Royal Portrush a ‘challenging but fair’ test
nbc_roryinterview_250713.jpg
04:46
Scottish T2 a huge boost for Rory before The Open
nbc_golf_gotterupintv_250713.jpg
02:01
Gotterup: Win a ‘notch in the belt’ for confidence
nbc_golf_roryclip_250713.jpg
06:33
Concern or optimism for Rory ahead of The Open?
nbc_gc_rolappowgrsegs_250711.jpg
03:08
Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR
nbc_gc_gotterupseg_250711.jpg
02:48
Gotterup goes (course record) low to lead Scottish
nbc_golf_charleyhullsegment_250710.jpg
36
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
nbc_golf_scottiesegment_250710.jpg
07:34
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250710.jpg
08:58
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_poppertfeature_250709.jpg
04:41
Popert: My determination never wavered
nbc_golf_kordapresser_250709.jpg
04:34
Korda emphasizes ‘balance’ for Evian Championship
nbc_golf_scottiedeskreax_250709.jpg
07:31
Scheffler bringing ‘clear game plan’ to Scotland
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250709.jpg
06:02
Moore, Popert accept U.S. Adaptive Open medals
nbc_golf_roryscottiegcpod_250709.jpg
06:22
How is McIlroy preparing for Scottish Open?
nbc_golf_togisalahit_250708.jpg
05:13
The unshakable optimism of Max Togisala
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenhlsintvs_250708.jpg
09:08
HLs: Sengul leads after ‘moving day’ at Woodmont
nbc_golf_veldman_250708.jpg
05:03
‘Heroism': Veldman inspires on and off golf course
lawlor.jpg
05:57
Lawlor feeling ‘pretty good’ at U.S. Adaptive Open
nbc_golf_tingintv_250708.jpg
07:42
Ting has heavy heart ahead of professional debut
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250708.jpg
06:17
Can Bradley be his best as a playing captain?
nbc_golf_baileybish_250708.jpg
05:04
Inside Bish’s emotional golf journey
nbc_golf_scottishopenroundtable_250708.jpg
03:37
Is McIlroy or Scheffler the PGA Tour POTY?
nbc_golf_xanderroundtable_250708.jpg
11:46
Schauffele: Full chase mode going into Scotland
andy_site.jpg
08:21
How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenplayerfeature_250707.jpg
05:16
‘Made my life better': How golfer’s spirit won out
korda_site.jpg
07:35
No need for panic button on Korda, winless in 2025
campbell_site.jpg
05:38
Campbell’s unique style, story have place on Tour

Latest Clips

nbc_horse_haskellstakes_250719.jpg
06:45
Journalism surges ahead to win Haskell Stakes
nbc_golf_rorysegmentv2_250719.jpg
12:05
HLs: McIlroy rides crowd to 66 on Open moving day
nbc_golf_scottiesegmentv2_250719.jpg
08:07
Scottie showing his course management is peerless
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250719.jpg
05:46
Wagner whiffs Scheffler chip, overshoots green
nbc_golf_haotongliintv_250719.jpg
02:07
Excited for final pairing, Li focused on his game
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250719.jpg
01:30
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250719.jpg
01:18
Even-keeled Scheffler happy with Round 3 par saves
nbc_golf_theopenrd3late_250719.jpg
18:54
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Round 3
nbc_cyc_tdfstage14highlightsv2_250719.jpg
36:14
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 14
nbc_cyc_btp_seg2_250719.jpg
09:58
Evenepoel, Skjelmose abandon Tour de France
nbc_moto_deeganfeauture_250719.jpg
03:27
Inside Deegan: Family roots, fierce drive
nbc_golf_roryintv_250719.jpg
02:19
McIlroy treating Open support as a ‘celebration’
nbc_golf_roryeagle_250719.jpg
01:22
Rory’s 56-footer for eagle sends crowd into frenzy
nbc_golf_roryball_250719.jpg
01:21
Rory’s shot from the rough unearths ANOTHER ball?!
nbc_golf_hattonholeout_250719.jpg
01:37
Hatton holes out to vault up The Open leaderboard
nbc_golf_dechambeaurd3comp_250719.jpg
04:33
HLs: Bryson posts another strong Open round in 68
fitzy_chip_site.jpg
40
Fitzpatrick chips in again for the co-lead
nbc_cyc_arensmaninterview_091719.jpg
02:28
Arensman: Tour de France stage win is unbelievable
nbc_cyc_tdfstage14finish_250719.jpg
12:42
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish
nbc_golf_theopenearlyrd3hl_250719.jpg
07:37
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Round 3
oly_wpw_usajpnqf_240719.jpg
14:31
HLs: U.S. women’s water polo dominates Japan
nbc_golf_theopenroryputt1_250719.jpg
01:07
Rory FIRES crowd up with LONG opening birdie
nbc_golf_theopenperryace_250719.jpg
58
ACE! Parry sinks first hole in one of 153rd Open
LennyMartinezClimb.jpg
01:44
Martinez climbs through fans and fog in Stage 14
RemcoThumb.jpg
01:07
Evenepoel abandons Tour de France in Stage 14
nbc_golf_theopenlowery_250719.jpg
46
Lowry gets brutal roll at Royal Portrush
nbc_golf_baracuddard2_250718.jpg
09:21
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_girlsamateursemis_250718.jpg
09:04
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Champ. 2025, Semifinals
nbc_golf_rorymcilroyv2_250718.jpg
08:21
McIlroy ‘warm,’ but needs to get ‘scalding’
nbc_golf_brianharmanv2_250718.jpg
09:49
Battle-tested Harman trying to join exclusive club