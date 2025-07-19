Skip navigation
Will Scheffler be stopped on Open Sunday?
July 19, 2025 04:44 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner analyze Scottie Scheffler's four-shot lead entering Open Championship Sunday and what it will take to stop the World No. 1 from lifting the Claret Jug.
Related Videos
17:03
Open Saturday: Can Rory stop Scottie coronation?
04:33
Portrush a ‘slam dunk’ in second time hosting Open
02:58
Open Thursday ‘right on pace’ of expectations
03:36
Royal Portrush a ‘challenging but fair’ test
04:46
Scottish T2 a huge boost for Rory before The Open
02:01
Gotterup: Win a ‘notch in the belt’ for confidence
06:33
Concern or optimism for Rory ahead of The Open?
03:08
Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR
02:48
Gotterup goes (course record) low to lead Scottish
36
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
07:34
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
08:58
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
04:41
Popert: My determination never wavered
04:34
Korda emphasizes ‘balance’ for Evian Championship
07:31
Scheffler bringing ‘clear game plan’ to Scotland
06:02
Moore, Popert accept U.S. Adaptive Open medals
06:22
How is McIlroy preparing for Scottish Open?
05:13
The unshakable optimism of Max Togisala
09:08
HLs: Sengul leads after ‘moving day’ at Woodmont
05:03
‘Heroism': Veldman inspires on and off golf course
05:57
Lawlor feeling ‘pretty good’ at U.S. Adaptive Open
07:42
Ting has heavy heart ahead of professional debut
06:17
Can Bradley be his best as a playing captain?
05:04
Inside Bish’s emotional golf journey
03:37
Is McIlroy or Scheffler the PGA Tour POTY?
11:46
Schauffele: Full chase mode going into Scotland
08:21
How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging
05:16
‘Made my life better': How golfer’s spirit won out
07:35
No need for panic button on Korda, winless in 2025
05:38
Campbell’s unique style, story have place on Tour
Latest Clips
06:45
Journalism surges ahead to win Haskell Stakes
12:05
HLs: McIlroy rides crowd to 66 on Open moving day
08:07
Scottie showing his course management is peerless
05:46
Wagner whiffs Scheffler chip, overshoots green
02:07
Excited for final pairing, Li focused on his game
01:30
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 3
01:18
Even-keeled Scheffler happy with Round 3 par saves
18:54
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Round 3
36:14
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 14
09:58
Evenepoel, Skjelmose abandon Tour de France
03:27
Inside Deegan: Family roots, fierce drive
02:19
McIlroy treating Open support as a ‘celebration’
01:22
Rory’s 56-footer for eagle sends crowd into frenzy
01:21
Rory’s shot from the rough unearths ANOTHER ball?!
01:37
Hatton holes out to vault up The Open leaderboard
04:33
HLs: Bryson posts another strong Open round in 68
40
Fitzpatrick chips in again for the co-lead
02:28
Arensman: Tour de France stage win is unbelievable
12:42
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish
07:37
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Round 3
14:31
HLs: U.S. women’s water polo dominates Japan
01:07
Rory FIRES crowd up with LONG opening birdie
58
ACE! Parry sinks first hole in one of 153rd Open
01:44
Martinez climbs through fans and fog in Stage 14
01:07
Evenepoel abandons Tour de France in Stage 14
46
Lowry gets brutal roll at Royal Portrush
09:21
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
09:04
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Champ. 2025, Semifinals
08:21
McIlroy ‘warm,’ but needs to get ‘scalding’
09:49
Battle-tested Harman trying to join exclusive club
