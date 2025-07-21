Watch Now
Is Scheffler on pace to be an 'all-time great?'
Ewen Murray joins Golf Today to discuss Scottie Scheffler's historic run and after winning The Open Championship over the weekend.
Ewen Murray joins Golf Today to discuss Scottie Scheffler's historic run and after winning The Open Championship over the weekend.
Brandel Chamblee joins Golf Today to juxtapose Scottie Scheffler's run vs. Tiger Woods' best stretch and explains what was so impressive about Scheffler's game at The Open Championship over the weekend.
Learn more about the journey of U.S. Adaptive Open golfer Rose Veldman, who lost both of her legs after saving a young girl during the 2010 Haiti earthquakes, and how her passion for golf inspires others.
Watch the latest highlights at the U.S. Adaptive Open before hearing from Brendan Lawlor, who leads in the Short Stature category, for his thoughts on the event and the biggest challenges on the course.
2025 ANNIKA Award winner Mirabel Ting joins Golf Today to share how she will have her late grandfather and father on her mind ahead of the Amundi Evian Championship in France.
Golf Today reacts to Keegan Bradley's "5 Clubs" interview and the idea of being a playing captain at the Ryder Cup, discussing the various challenges that come with the responsibility.
Bailey Bish discusses her journey through childhood to the U.S. Adaptive Open, where she'll defend her title as reigning champion in Rockville, Maryland.
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the upcoming Genesis Scottish Open before breaking down who they believe the PGA Tour Player of the Year is between Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.
Xander Schauffele discuses his mindset as he heads to Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open, and the Golf Today crew examine what the two-time major winner needs to do to regain his confidence this year.