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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
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How can Falcons finally unlock Pitts?
April 8, 2026 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Kyles Pitts reportedly signing his franchise tender and question how the Atlanta Falcons can make the most out of the tight end's abilities.
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