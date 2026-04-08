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Ball ‘really solid’ despite loss to Celtics
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NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Connecticut at Michigan
‘On to the next one’ – the Big Ten is dominating the new era of college sports
2025 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Celebration & Awards Gala Program - Portraits
Hall of Famer Sue Bird joins NBC Sports as WNBA Studio Analyst
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins
Tigers vs. Twins prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 8

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lameloball_260408.jpg
Ball ‘really solid’ despite loss to Celtics
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Ray’s refined arsenal producing impressive results
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Rangers’ Junis worth a speculative add in fantasy

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Watch Now

Celtics emerge as potential suitors for Giannis

April 8, 2026 02:02 PM
Dan Le Batard & crew discuss whether or not acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo would be beneficial to the Celtics organization given their success this season even with Jayson Tatum injured.

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