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Nicole Auerbach
,
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Hall of Famer Sue Bird joins NBC Sports as WNBA Studio Analyst
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,
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,
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Ray’s refined arsenal producing impressive results
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Celtics emerge as potential suitors for Giannis
April 8, 2026 02:02 PM
Dan Le Batard & crew discuss whether or not acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo would be beneficial to the Celtics organization given their success this season even with Jayson Tatum injured.
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