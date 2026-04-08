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Watch Now
Mendoza says he won't attend 2026 NFL Draft
April 8, 2026 01:52 PM
Mike Florio explains why Fernando Mendoza not attending the 2026 NFL Draft "takes a little sizzle away" from the first night of the NFL's tentpole event.
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