Jo Shimoda out for remainder of 2026 Supercross season, plans to return for Motocross

One day after expressing hope that Jo Shimoda’s ankle injury was “only a minor setback,” the rider and Honda HRC announced Shimoda will sit out the remainder of the 2026 Monster Energy Supercross series.

“Sorry for the inconvenience. I had my ankle scanned yesterday. Unfortunately, I will miss remainder of [the] Supercross series, but the good news is that luckily it’s not [as] severe that me and my team thought its smart to sit out and utilize this time to prepare fully for outdoor.”

After failing to earn points last week in Detroit, Shimoda fell to fourth in the 250 East championship standings with a 36-point deficit to the leader, Cole Davies.

The outdoor season will begin May 30 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Shimoda is the defending SuperMotocross League champion. He finished second in the Pro Motocross series last year.