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No broken bones for Jo Shimoda after St. Louis Supercross accident

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published April 7, 2026 01:31 PM

Jo Shimoda crashed early in his heat race for Round 12 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and injured his left leg, but there are no broken bones, according to a team news release.

Shimoda entered the 250 East division after suffering a serious crash in an off-season testing session, but he finished fourth or better in the first five rounds.

“Jo never got a chance to show what he had, and we’re doing everything we can to help him get back to being on the bike,” Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom said in the release. “Initially, it looked really serious, but now I’m more hopeful that it’s only a minor setback. Hopefully, we’ll know more after an MRI, but weight on the foot seems to be okay.”

Shimoda entered St. Louis third in the championship standings, 14 points behind the leader, Cole Davies. After failing to mount up for the main because of the injury, Shimoda fell to fourth with a 36-point deficit to the leader and one full race (25 points) behind second-place, Seth Hammaker.

“Not much to say about my weekend—I wasn’t able to finish a lap in the heat race,” Shimoda said. “I was trying to avoid a rider crashing in front of me and ended up getting landed on. Alpinestars medical told me that there were no broken bones, but possible ligament damage.”