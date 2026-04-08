 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_vrabel_260408.jpg
What to make of Vrabel and Russini story
nbc_pftpm_antitrust_260408.jpg
Viability of NFL’s antitrust exemption in question
nbc_pftpm_18games_260408.jpg
How far will NFL push for 18-game season?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_vrabel_260408.jpg
What to make of Vrabel and Russini story
nbc_pftpm_antitrust_260408.jpg
Viability of NFL’s antitrust exemption in question
nbc_pftpm_18games_260408.jpg
How far will NFL push for 18-game season?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How far will NFL push for 18-game season?

April 8, 2026 01:58 PM
Mike Florio breaks down the NFL's push for 18 games and the factors affecting when the league could make a potential move on the change.

Related Videos

nbc_pftpm_vrabel_260408.jpg
09:57
What to make of Vrabel and Russini story
nbc_pftpm_antitrust_260408.jpg
12:43
Viability of NFL’s antitrust exemption in question
nbc_pftpm_mendoza_260408.jpg
06:23
Mendoza says he won’t attend 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_roto_draftsimpson_260408.jpg
02:22
Potential landing spots for Alabama’s Simpson
nbc_roto_nfcnorth_260408.jpg
02:24
Bears ‘have a high floor’ in race to win NFC North
nbc_csu_pond_260408.jpg
04:19
Simms’ CB draft rankings: D’Angelo Ponds
nbc_csu_cisse_260408.jpg
10:01
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 2 Brandon Cisse
nbc_csu_delane_260408.jpg
07:33
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 4 Mansoor Delane
nbc_csu_hood_260408.jpg
07:05
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 3 Colton Hood
nbc_csu_mccoy_260408.jpg
09:08
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 1 Jermod McCoy
nbc_pft_nflaus_260408.jpg
02:32
Report: Australian fans frustrated with tickets
nbc_pft_kylepitts_260408.jpg
05:23
How can Falcons finally unlock Pitts?
nbc_pft_willisconvo_260408.jpg
04:18
Hafley to Willis: ‘Don’t change who you are’
nbc_pft_mendozaraiders_260408.jpg
04:18
Mendoza has ‘zero questions’ ahead of draft
achane_new_thumbnail.jpg
04:25
Achane ‘drew a line in the sand’ with Dolphins
nbc_pft_nflonaikman_260408.jpg
03:45
What does rest of NFL think about Aikman’s role?
nbc_pft_coenlawrence_260408.jpg
04:52
‘Sky is the limit’ for Lawrence and Jaguars
nbc_pft_aikmanrole_260408.jpg
08:43
What to make of Aikman’s role with Dolphins
nbc_pft_qbjumps_260408.jpg
04:15
Williams, Shough among QBs who can take a big jump
nbc_pft_harbaughlawrence_260408.jpg
07:32
Harbaugh addresses ‘business’ with Lawrence
nbc_pft_kayvonconvo_260408.jpg
08:51
Harbaugh on Thibodeaux: Everybody’s tradable
nbc_pft_giantsfo_260408.jpg
11:40
What could Lawrence situation reveal about Giants?
nbc_roto_tankdell_260407.jpg
01:35
Dell (knee) reportedly to be ready for Week 1
luck_new.jpg
04:48
Luck refutes claim about retirement decision
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260407.jpg
01:47
Are Browns setting up for a Garrett trade?
nbc_pft_bucsfuture_260407.jpg
09:56
Will Baker and Buccaneers bounce back in 2026?
nbc_pft_vikingsgm_260407.jpg
02:22
Vikings will not begin GM search until after draft
nbc_pft_justinfields_260407.jpg
05:09
Reid: Fields is ‘more than a gadget guy’
mayfield_new_thumb.jpg
05:04
Baker and Buccaneers must figure out a new deal
nbc_pft_lamarworkouts_260407.jpg
08:19
How committed will Lamar be to new Ravens regime?

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_lameloball_260408.jpg
01:20
Ball ‘really solid’ despite loss to Celtics
nbc_roto_robbieray_260408.jpg
01:31
Ray’s refined arsenal producing impressive results
nbc_roto_jacobjunis_260408.jpg
01:33
Rangers’ Junis worth a speculative add in fantasy
GettyImages-2269730397_copy.jpg
12:44
Celtics emerge as potential suitors for Giannis
nbc_roto_boston_260408.jpg
01:16
How Boston would fit with Steelers, Dolphins
nbc_roto_mickeymoniak_260408.jpg
01:27
Can Moniak continue hot hitting to start year?
nbc_roto_pitts_260408.jpg
01:17
Pitts reports to OTAs after signing franchise tag
nbc_roto_mastersdebutant_260408.jpg
02:34
Debutants are ‘the story’ of this year’s Masters
nbc_golf_lf_brysondechambeau_260408.jpg
36
DeChambeau sheds light on rivalry with Rory
nbc_golf_lf_cameronyoung_260408.jpg
02:15
Young’s win at The Players was ‘validation’
nbc_golf_lf_rorymcilroy_260408.jpg
02:23
Rory’s Masters return as champ ‘a dream come true’
nbc_golf_lf_scottiescheffler_260408.jpg
01:31
Scheffler: My game ‘is in a good spot’ at Augusta
nbc_nba_houphx_digitalhit_260407.jpg
01:32
‘Trust’ powers Rockets in comeback win vs. Suns
nbc_nba_houphx_260407.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Rockets launch to victory over Suns
nbc_nba_houphxpostgamereacs_260407.jpg
02:52
Rockets are hitting their stride at the right time
nbc_nba_durantpostgameintv_260407.jpg
01:07
Durant, Rockets ‘weather the storm’ against Suns
nbc_nba_fearscomp_260407.jpg
01:56
HLs: Fears scores Pelicans rookie record 40 points
nbc_nba_chavbos_260407.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Celtics control Hornets in second half
nbc_nba_chavbovpostgame_260407.jpg
04:51
Celtics show that ‘it’s time’ against the Hornets
nbc_nba_dwhiteintv_260407.jpg
03:46
White: Celtics have a lot of different ways to win
nbc_nba_chavbos_digitalhit_260407.jpg
01:51
Hornets’ pace not enough to get past Celtics
nbc_nba_jbintv_260407.jpg
01:18
Brown, Celtics still learning ahead of playoffs
nbc_nba_konfeature_260407.jpg
02:15
Inside Knueppel’s rookie rise with the Hornets
nbc_nba_sandbox_260407.jpg
01:09
Breaking down Rockets’ efficient early offense
nbc_nba_coty_260407.jpg
02:05
Why Bickerstaff is most deserving COTY candidate
nbc_nba_wrapup_260407.jpg
04:57
Should Heat have acquired Giannis before deadline?
nbc_nba_detyoffs_260407.jpg
02:55
Who would be toughest out for Pistons in Round 1?
nbc_nba_roleplays_260407.jpg
09:53
Which role players have had breakout years?
nbc_nba_hornetscultureshift_260407.jpg
04:19
Hornets building a culture from top to bottom
nbc_nba_allnba1st_260407.jpg
06:48
Melo, Vince, T-Mac reveal their All-NBA Teams