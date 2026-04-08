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Masters in bloom: More than azaleas and dogwood make up golf’s most beautiful garden
Sabrina Ionescu
WNBA free agency opens with $1.4 million franchise tags for Ionescu, Collier and Plum
MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Yankees
Yankees vs. A’s prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 8

Top Clips

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Debutants are ‘the story’ of this year’s Masters
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Bears ‘have a high floor’ in race to win NFC North
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DeChambeau sheds light on rivalry with Rory

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Watch Now

Simms' CB draft rankings: D'Angelo Ponds

April 8, 2026 11:47 AM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss D'Angelo Ponds' potential fit in the NFL and examine the Indiana cornerback's size as he takes a jump in competition.

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