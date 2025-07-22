Watch Now
Playoff hopefuls can go 'super low' in 3M Open
Amy Rogers reports from Minnesota about the status of TPC Twin Cities, site of this week's 3M Open that will play a big role for those trying to make a charge to the FedExCup Playoffs.
Ryan: U.S. making Ryder Cup ‘as messy as possible’
Golf Digest's Shane Ryan reacts to a Ryder Cup rules addendum with Keegan Bradley implications and critiques the way the U.S. Ryder Cup Team has complicated the roster situation ever since choosing Bradley as captain.
Kim relives Amundi Evian win, Aussie support
Grace Kim joins Golf Today to talk about her Amundi Evian Championship and ranks the best moments from the thrilling win. She also talks about the support from fellow Australians and what it means to be a major champion.
McIlroy ‘embraced’ homecoming at The Open
Stephen Watson joins Golf Today to share his thoughts on Scottie Scheffler's 2025 Open Championship title and discuss Rory McIlroy's week back home in Northern Ireland.
Is Scheffler on pace to be an ‘all-time great?’
Ewen Murray joins Golf Today to discuss Scottie Scheffler's historic run and after winning The Open Championship over the weekend.
Chamblee: Scheffler ‘is just in another league’
Brandel Chamblee joins Golf Today to juxtapose Scottie Scheffler's run vs. Tiger Woods' best stretch and explains what was so impressive about Scheffler's game at The Open Championship over the weekend.
‘Heroism': Veldman inspires on and off golf course
Learn more about the journey of U.S. Adaptive Open golfer Rose Veldman, who lost both of her legs after saving a young girl during the 2010 Haiti earthquakes, and how her passion for golf inspires others.
Lawlor feeling ‘pretty good’ at U.S. Adaptive Open
Watch the latest highlights at the U.S. Adaptive Open before hearing from Brendan Lawlor, who leads in the Short Stature category, for his thoughts on the event and the biggest challenges on the course.
Ting has heavy heart ahead of professional debut
2025 ANNIKA Award winner Mirabel Ting joins Golf Today to share how she will have her late grandfather and father on her mind ahead of the Amundi Evian Championship in France.