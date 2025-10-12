Watch Now
Highlights: Open de España, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the DP World Tour's Open de España from Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Madrid, Spain.
Up Next
Tiger undergoes lumbar disc replacement surgery
Tiger undergoes lumbar disc replacement surgery
Golf Central reacts to Tiger Woods undergoing surgery to replace a lumbar disc, the latest procedure in an "ominous" timeline, and discuss what this means for his golf future.
Thitikul’s Shanghai win ‘a statement for herself’
Thitikul's Shanghai win 'a statement for herself'
Jeeno Thitikul credits Minami Katsu for "crushing it" all week in Shanghai and shares how she proved herself to win the tournament, one Golf Central calls "a statement for herself."
Schauffele’s gets meaningful win at Baycurrent
Schauffele's gets meaningful win at Baycurrent
Xander Schauffele talks about winning in front of his family in Japan and Golf Central discusses how his victory sets him up for the near future.
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 3
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 3
Look back at the biggest moments from the third-round of the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Championship from the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in Indiana.
‘Confident’ Schauffele surges in Baycurrent Rd. 3
'Confident' Schauffele surges in Baycurrent Rd. 3
The Golf Central crew unpacks how Xander Schauffele could be using some residual confidence from the Ryder Cup to surge up the leaderboards during round 3 of the Baycurrent Classic on Moving Day.
Highlights: Open de España, Round 3
Highlights: Open de España, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the DP World Tour's Open de España from Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Madrid, Spain.
Rahm rebounds, Lowry misses cut at Open de España
Rahm rebounds, Lowry misses cut at Open de España
Look back at second-round outings from Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry at the 2025 Open de España, where the former got back into contention and the latter missed the cut.
Greyserman leaning on his putting at Baycurrent
Greyserman leaning on his putting at Baycurrent
The Golf Central crew looks back on Max Greyserman's Round 2 at the Baycurrent Classic, where an 8-under Round of 63 saw him finish atop the leaderboards with a four-stroke lead as he seeks his first PGA Tour win.
Xander ‘finally’ off to a good start at Baycurrent
Xander 'finally' off to a good start at Baycurrent
The Golf Central crew unpacks Xander Schauffele's hot start to the 2025 Baycurrent Classic before hearing from him on how he made the most of fast greens and stayed bogey-free.